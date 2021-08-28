Quick take on prep football: Jacksonville Golden Eagles

2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 20, at St. John Paul II Catholic
Aug. 27, vs. Alexandria
Sept. 3, at Anniston*
Sept. 10, vs. White Plains*
Sept. 17, at Munford*
Sept. 24, at Piedmont
Oct. 1, at Handley*
Oct. 8, at Cleburne County*
Oct. 22, vs. Cherokee County*
*Class 4A, Region 4 game
2020 RESULTS
Aug. 21, St. John Paul II Catholic (H), W 48-0
Aug. 28, Alexandria (A), L 52-21
Sept. 4, Anniston (H), W 29-18
Sept. 11, White Plains (A), W 46-24
Sept. 18, Munford (H), W 44-20
Sept. 25, Piedmont (A), L forfeit
Oct. 2, Handley (A), L forfeit
Oct. 8, Cleburne County (H), W 33-0
Oct. 23, Cherokee County (A), W 30-8
CLASS 4A PLAYOFFS
Nov. 6, Jackson (H), W 27-24
Nov. 13, Alabama Christian (A), L 31-21
HEAD COACH
The 2021 season is the tenth for Clint Smith as head coach at Jacksonville. The Golden Eagles are 74-31 so far on Smith’s watch. Prior to arriving in Jacksonville, Smith was head coach at Saks for seven seasons. His Saks teams were 38-37.
CLASS, REGION
Class 4A, Region 4
LAST YEAR
7-4 overall, 5-1 region. Jacksonville finished second in its region behind Handley. The Golden Eagles lost on the road to Alabama Christian in the second round of the playoffs.
HOW IT WENT IN 2020
The pandemic season of 2020 was particularly difficult for Jacksonville. Despite elaborate precautions for distancing and sanitizing at school, the football program lost players to COVID-19 contact tracing and infections. In two of Jacksonville’s three regular-season losses, the Golden Eagles never took the field. They forfeited to budding rival Piedmont at midseason and forfeited to Handley in the game that decided the Region 4 championship.
KEY RETURNEES
OLB Tito Canales, WR/CB Ky’dric Fisher, T Cooper Hodge, G Zach Limberis, FB/OLB Q. Long, RB Jae-Taj Morris, QB/P Jim Ogle, G Hunter Sexton, C Hayden Smith, T Nick Smith, K Mason Terrell, WR Jacoby Zachary
OUR TAKE
On offense, Jacksonville has a returning player with starting experience at 10 of the 11 positions. Only Drew Pridgen will be making his first start when he joins Jacoby Zachary and Ky’dric Fisher as a wide receiver. Six-foot-four twins Caden Johnson and Cam Johnson will get more playing time as wide receivers as they learn the finer points of running pass routes. Will Greenwood will rest Q. Long at fullback.
Time-consuming drives led by returning quarterback Jim Ogle, running back Jae-Taj Morris and fullback Q. Long behind an experienced offensive line of center Hayden Smith, guards Hunter Sexton and Zach Limberis and tackles Cooper Hodge and Nick Smith should be the order of the day while the defensive unit matures.
Starting experience is scarce on defense. Fisher returns as a starter at cornerback. Long and Tito Canales were starters at outside linebacker in 2020. The new starters on defense will likely include nose guard Daniel Magouirk and defensive ends Steven Ackley and Lewis Bitticks on the front. Jaylyn Ackles and De’angelo Tabb are the reserves.
Ryan Mitchell and G. Turner appear set as the inside linebackers. Landon Wise and Charlie Wright will spell Canales and Long as the outside linebackers. Damonte Sinclair will start at cornerback opposite Fisher. Jayvion Chambers is the backup at cornerback. The safeties will be Demetrius Weatherly and Kody Willingham.
WORD FROM COACH SMITH
“We’re younger and we’re more inexperienced than we’ve been over the past few years. That’s a concern going into this year. Hopefully, by the time region gets here, about midyear, maybe we’ll have a better idea as far as our guys who haven’t played a whole lot in the past. Our numbers are good. Our attitude’s been good. Our work ethic’s been good. Our expectations don’t change. These guys know what’s in front of them, what’s expected out of them, what everybody expects as far as playoffs and competing for a region championship. All that stuff’s the same. We’ve got to grow up in a hurry.”