Quick take on prep football: Jacksonville Golden Eagles

2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. 21, vs. St. John Paul II
Aug. 28, at Alexandria
Sept. 4, vs. Anniston*
Sept. 11, at White Plains*
Sept. 18, vs. Munford*
Sept. 25, at Piedmont
Oct. 2, at Handley*
Oct. 9, vs. Cleburne County*
Oct. 16, Open
Oct. 23, at Cherokee County*
Oct. 30, Open
* Class 4A, Region 4 game
2019 RESULTS
Aug. 23, J.B. Pennington (A), W 56-20
Aug. 30, Alexandria (H), L 21-14
Sept. 6, Ashville (A), W 54-17
Sept. 13, Cherokee County (H), W 35-28
Sept. 20, Cleburne County (A), W 41-26
Sept. 27, Piedmont (A), L 35-14
Oct. 4, Anniston (A), W 38-30
Oct. 11, Oneonta (H), W 55-21
Oct. 17, White Plains (A), W 40-14
Oct. 24, Hokes Bluff (H), W 35-14
Nov. 1, Open
Class 4A playoffs
Nov. 8, Cordova (H), W 55-26
Nov. 15, St. John Paul II Catholic (A), W 56-22
Nov. 22, Northside (H), W 63-27
Nov. 29, Anniston (H), W 34-13
Dec. 6, UMS-Wright (N), L 28-17
HEAD COACH
Clint Smith, 105-64, is entering his ninth season as head coach at Jacksonville. In eight seasons with the Golden Eagles, Smith’s teams are 67-27. Before becoming head coach at Jacksonville, Smith was head coach at Saks for seven seasons where his teams were 38-37.
CLASS, REGION
Class 4A, Region 4
LAST YEAR
12-3 overall, 6-0 region. The Golden Eagles reached the Class 4A state championship game before losing to UMS-Wright 28-17.
HOW IT WENT IN 2019
In a word, last year was epic. The 2019 team can rightfully claim to be the greatest Jacksonville High School football team since the Alabama High School Athletic Association began its playoff system in 1966. Its 12 wins are the most in school history, dating back to 1924. Jacksonville won its region with a 6-0 mark, then scored 55, 56 and 63 points in its first three playoff wins. To reach the 4A championship game, the Golden Eagles beat region opponent Anniston a second time, never an easy task, 34-13 after winning 38-30 in the regular season.
KEY RETURNEES
OLB Omarion Adams, DE Wilson Boothe, S Dreylan Fomby, MLB Jackson Moses, DE Jaylen Prater, ILB Emun Young
OUR TAKE
Jacksonville will start from scratch on offense as the Golden Eagles have no returning starters. Freshman Jim Ogle will be the quarterback. Junior running back Jae-Taj Morris has the most game experience of any offensive player, gained while playing a reserve role. At fullback will be a committee of Q Long, Jaylen Prater and Wilson Boothe. Each of the three will start on defense as well. Omarion Adams, Jayden Zapata, Jacoby Zachary and Brody Bean will be the primary wide receivers. Dreylan Fomby, who will start at safety, could also be in the receiver rotation.
The completely rebuilt offensive line will include center Hunter Sexton, guards Sam Tomlin and Ryan Mitchell and tackles Cooper Hodge and Nick Smith. Reserve linemen are Lewis Bitticks, Jacob Cox and Hayden Smith. Mason Terrell returns to handle extra points and field goals and Ogle will again be the punter.
Prospects are brighter on defense where six starters return. Jackson Moses returns for his third season as the starter at middle linebacker. Adams will start at an outside linebacker post again this season. Emun Young, the starter at nose last year, will start as an inside linebacker in 2020. Both Prater and Boothe return after starting at defensive end last year and Prater also started at outside linebacker in 2019. Fomby returns as the starter at safety.
LaJuan Ragland will take over at nose with Jaylyn Ackles behind him. DayVon Burton will join Young at inside linebacker. Tito Canales will spell Burton and Young. Long will team with Adams at outside linebacker. Look for Zapata to start at one cornerback with freshman Kydric Fisher at the other corner. Zachary will also spend some time at cornerback.
The combination of youth and inexperience leads to a lot of unknowns at Jacksonville.
WORD FROM SMITH
“We’re young and we’re inexperienced. Last year, we had some spots up front that we were inexperienced but we were still seniors. There’s a difference in an inexperienced senior and an inexperienced freshman.”