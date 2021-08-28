Quick take on prep football: Handley Tigers

2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 19, vs. Guntersville
Sept. 3, at Munford*
Sept. 17, vs. Cleburne County*
Sept. 24, vs. Lanett
Oct. 1, vs. Jacksonville*
Oct. 8, vs. Cherokee County*
Oct. 15, vs. Anniston*
Oct. 22, vs. White Plains*
Oct. 29, at Clay Central
*Class 4A, Region 4 game
2020 RESULTS
Sept. 4, Munford (H), W 38-28
Sept. 18, Cleburne County (A), W 32-0
Sept. 25, Lanett (A), W 6-3
Oct. 2, Jacksonville (H), W forfeit
Oct. 8, Cherokee County (A), W 41-20
Oct. 16, Anniston (H), W forfeit
Oct. 23, White Plains (A), W 52-0
Oct. 30, Clay Central (H), L 15-14
CLASS 4A PLAYOFFS
Nov. 6, Vigor (H), W 32-20
Nov. 13, Montevallo (A), W 42-13
Nov. 20, Bibb County (H), W 35-21
Nov. 27, American Christian (A), W 34-13
Dec. 4, Gordo (Tuscaloosa), W 35-20
HEAD COACH
Larry Strain enters his seventh season as Handley’s head coach. He’s 47-25 with Class 4A state championships in 2016 and 2020. Over 22 years as a head coach at Woodland, White Plains and Handley, he’s 149-111 with two state titles, two state runner-up finishes and four region titles. He has a 27-15 record in the playoffs.
CLASS, REGION
Class 4A, Region 4
LAST YEAR
12-1 overall, 6-0 region. The Tigers won the program’s third playoff-era state title, dating back to 2011. Their unbeaten region run included forfeits from Jacksonville and Anniston.
HOW IT WENT IN 2020
Handley came through COVID-19 quarantines that impacted its team and opponents. The Tigers played one game in the season’s first four weeks. They also rallied around linebacker Nathan Pike after he suffered a stroke in the Munford game and later learned that he has aplastic anemia. He made the trip and was on the sideline for Handley’s victory over Gordo in the 4A state final.
KEY RETURNEES
All-State RB Tae Meadows, OL/DL Brian Joiner, C Will Thompson, OL James Buchannan, OL/NG Braxton Morton, S Jordan West, S Jamarion Haynes, CB Maurice Cameron, CB Jamerqui Lewis, CB/LB Quadae Lewis, DB Cannon Kyles, DL/OL Ladarius Johnson, DE/OL T’Marion Phillips
OUR TAKE
Handley suffered key losses from last year, most notably defensive end/tight end Dylan Brooks, now at Auburn, but talk among opposing coaches says this Tigers team might just be better than last year’s team. They have seven home games, thanks to 2020 COVID forfeits and are the favorite to repeat in one of 4A’s toughest regions. They have a brutal non-region schedule but look primed for another deep run.
WORD FROM COACH STRAIN
"We’ve got a tough schedule to start with. … Our road is not easy, by no means. I feel like we return quality people back. We should at least have a chance to fight. It really depends on how my linebackers come back. The other spot that I’m looking for, on offense, is my tight end, because we lost Dylan Brooks. He was pretty phenomenal at what he could do. To me, he was a better player on offense than he was on defense last year. … We’re looking forward to the season. We’ve got some growing pains that we’re going to have to go through, no doubt. It really depends on how some of these guys jump into new roles."