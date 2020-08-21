Quick take on prep football: Donoho Falcons

2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. 21, Open
Aug. 28, vs. White Plains
Sept. 4, at Victory Christian*
Sept. 11, at Winterboro*
Sept. 18, vs. Woodland*
Sept. 25, at Pleasant Valley
Oct. 2, vs. Ragland*
Oct. 16, at Wadley*
Oct. 23, vs. Talladega County Central*
Oct. 30, at Westbrook Christian
* Class 1A, Region 5 game
2019 RESULTS
Aug. 30, Horseshoe Bend (A), W 21-0
Sept. 6, Ragland (A), W 25-0
Sept. 13, Winterboro (H), W 33-21
Sept. 20, Spring Garden (H), L 16-12
Sept. 27, Berry (A), W 17-14
Oct. 10, Talladega County Central (A), W 33-6
Oct. 18, Victory Christian (A), W 42-12
Oct. 25, Appalachian (H), W 51-6
Nov. 1, Woodland (A), W 35-6
Class 1A playoffs
Oct. 8, Berry (H), W 34-6
Oct. 15, Decatur Heritage (A), L 20-2
HEAD COACH
Mark Sanders, 37-27, enters his seventh season as a head coach and his fourth at Donoho. He began his coaching career at Victory Christian where he went 17-14 over three seasons. He has posted a 20-13 record at Donoho.
CLASS, REGION
Class 1A, Region 5
LAST YEAR
9-2 overall, 5-1 region. The Falcons finished second in Class 1A, Region 5 behind Spring Garden. They defeated Berry in the first round of the playoffs before falling to Decatur Heritage in the second round.
HOW IT WENT IN 2019
For the second straight season, Donoho posted a nine-win season and advanced to the second round of the Class 1A playoffs. Donoho’s only regular-season loss came against Spring Garden in a game that ultimately decided the region championship. The Falcons held a 12-0 halftime lead, but the Panthers rallied late in the fourth quarter to win 16-12. That’s how close Donoho came to winning its first region title since 2014. The Falcons outscored the other five teams in the region 184-45.
KEY RETURNEES
ATH Amari Smedley, QB Ridge Hopkins, WR/S Grant Steed, C/DT Tyler Allen, TE/RB/MLB Connor Goodson, OT/DT Judson Billings, WR/CB Spencer Wigley, WR/DB/K Ethan Miles-Jamison, OL/DE Tristan Smith.
OUR TAKE
Donoho has lost 20 seniors over the last two seasons along with all-state running back Rod Elston, who decided to transfer. That’s a lot for a 1A program to have to replace, but the Falcons have some solid pieces coming back. Expect Amari Smedley, an all-state selection at wide receiver last season, to be a big-time weapon on both sides of the ball. Newcomer Spencer Wigley, a former Sacred Heart basketball player who sat out last season after transferring, should give quarterback Ridge Hopkins a solid target in the passing game. The Falcons will have to deal with some inexperience, especially along the offensive and defensive lines, but should still be a strong contender in a region they’ve thrived in the last two seasons. Spring Garden’s move up to 2A should help, but newcomer Wadley will offer stiff competition. If Donoho’s veteran players can mesh quickly with its newcomers, a region title isn’t out of the conversation.
WORD FROM SANDERS
“We’re just trying to build right now. We’ve got some good athletes coming back. We’ve got guys that have a lot of experience playing, but then we’ve got some guys that don’t have much experience at all. That’s the balance of our team right now — just how much the young guys, or the guys that are inexperienced, are going to be able to pull their weight and help out, you know, and how much the guys that have the experience are going to be able to lead and just be those leaders you need to pull them along.”