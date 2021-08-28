Quick take on prep football: Donoho Falcons

2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 20, vs. Pleasant Valley
Aug. 27, at White Plains
Sept. 3, vs. Victory Christian*
Sept. 10, vs. Winterboro*
Sept. 17, at Woodland*
Oct. 1, at Ragland*
Oct. 15, vs. Wadley*
Oct. 22, at Talladega County Central*
Oct. 29, vs. Westbrook Christian
*Class 1A, Region 5 game
2020 RESULTS
Aug. 28, White Plains (H), L forfeit
Sept. 4, Victory Christian (A), L 12-0
Sept. 11, Winterboro (A), L 42-13
Sept. 18, Woodland (H), L 33-14
Sept. 25, Pleasant Valley (A), L 30-29
Oct. 2, Ragland (H), L 20-7
Oct. 16, Wadley (A), L 29-7
Oct. 23, Talladega County Central (H), W forfeit
Oct. 30, Westbrook Christian (A), L 34-6
HEAD COACH
Mark Sanders is 21-21 in four seasons as the head coach of the Falcons. Before coming to Donoho, he compiled a 17-14 record in three seasons at Victory Christian.
CLASS, REGION
Class 1A, Region 5
LAST YEAR
1-8 overall, 1-5 region
HOW IT WENT IN 2020
Succinctly, the 2020 season was a train wreck for Donoho. COVID-19 issues forced the Falcons to reschedule their season-opening game against Pleasant Valley until midseason. Donoho then forfeited to White Plains the next week when no date was available to reschedule. Players got hurt. Others missed more games because of COVID exposure. From an 8-1 regular-season record with a second place finish in the region and a win in the first round of the 2019 Class 1A playoffs, the Falcons tumbled to 1-8.
Their lone win was a victory by forfeit over Talladega County Central.
KEY RETURNEES
C/DE Tyler Allen, LT/DT Judson Billings, RT/DT Walker Bodiford, LG Ben Carr, RB/WR/LB Lucas Elliott, OLB Will Folsom, LB/TE/RB Richard Goad, RB/TE/MLB/DE Connor Goodson, QB Ridge Hopkins, S Logan Melton, RG/DE Tristan Smith, RB/WR/S/K Grant Steed
OUR TAKE
Donoho was 9-3 in 2018 and 9-2 in 2019. The Falcons won five of six region games, three non-region games and one playoff game each year to reach nine wins. This year, and last, the non-region schedule is much more difficult. Class 4A White Plains, Class 3A Pleasant Valley and Class 2A power Westbrook Christian replace Berry, Horseshoe Bend and Woodland.
Nine wins appears to be a goal that will be difficult to attain. Returning to the playoffs seems to be a much more realistic possibility. That would likely require a minimum of three Region 5 wins. Ridge Hopkins will start at quarterback for the third season behind an experienced offensive line of center Tyler Allen, guards Ben Carr and Tristan Smith and tackles Judson Billings and Walker Bodiford. Each will have responsibilities on defense as well.
Coach Mark Sanders is hopeful that senior Eric Tolson and freshmen Brayden Johnson and Cade Sanders will be able to play on the defensive front and rest some offensive linemen. Freshman James Benkwith and Hayes Farrell could help as part of a rotation at cornerback.
The Falcons cannot afford injuries, especially to multi-position players Lucas Elliott, Connor Goodson and Grant Steed. If injuries don’t strike again in 2021, senior linebacker Ethan Rogers, sophomore linebacker Will Folsom and sophomore linebacker Richard Goad should be fresh on defense.
WORD FROM COACH SANDERS
“Of course, we’re focused on region games. We want to win the region championship. These guys, they’re playing every day just trying to get better. That’s what we’re trying to do, just compete together as a family and just grow closer. We’re really focused on that.”