Quick take on prep football: Clay Central Volunteers

2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 20, vs. Chilton County
Aug. 28, at Benjamin Russell
Sept. 3, vs. Sylacauga*
Sept. 10, at Elmore County*
Sept. 17, vs. Beauregard*
Sept. 24, at Pleasant Grove
Oct. 1, at Talladega*
Oct. 8, vs. Holtville*
Oct. 22, at Tallassee*
Oct. 29, vs. Handley
*Class 5A, Region 4 game
2020 RESULTS
Aug. 21, Chilton County (A), W 35-0
Aug. 28, Benjamin Russell (H), W 37-20
Sept. 4, Sylacauga (A), W 27-22
Sept. 11, Elmore County (H), W 55-6
Sept. 18, Beauregard (A), W 51-6
Sept. 25, Pleasant Grove (H), L 37-30
Oct. 2, Talladega (H), W 47-6
Oct. 8, Holtville (A), W 38-20
Oct. 23, Tallassee (H), W 33-0
Oct. 30, Handley (A), W 15-14
CLASS 5A PLAYOFFS
Nov. 6, Satsuma (H), W 45-14
Nov. 13, Andalusia (H), W 28-21
Nov. 20, St. Paul’s (A), L 27-13
HEAD COACH
Danny Horn enters the 33rd year of a hall-of-fame career and his fourth at Clay Central. He’s 323-90 in 20 years at Clay County, nine at Benjamin Russell and three at Clay Central. His eight state titles, six at Clay County and two at Clay Central, tie UMS Wright’s Terry Curtis for the Alabama record.
CLASS, REGION
Class 5A, Region 4
LAST YEAR
11-2 overall, 6-0 region. The Vols made at least the third round of the playoffs for the third time in three years under Danny Horn and fourth time in their nine-year history.
HOW IT WENT IN 2020
Coming off of back-to-back 5A state titles in Horn’s first two years as head coach, Clay Central remained one of the 5A’s elite programs. Reclassification and realignment ahead of the 2020 season just made the top of 5A more crowded. The Vols’ two losses came to eventual state champion St. Paul’s Episcopal and state runner-up Pleasant Grove. St. Paul’s, which eliminated the Vols in the playoffs, moved back down from 6A after moving up for two years because of the AHSAA’s competitive-balance rule. Clay Central still finished the season with four all-state players, as senior quarterback Boyd Ogles and defensive lineman Jay Ford finished glorious high school careers.
KEY RETURNEES
All-State running back Elisha McNeil, All-State kicker Clay Yates, TE/DE Ejay Simmons, DE/RB Jakheen McLemore, LB Brady Grice, CB/RB Terry Heflin, WR/S Jayce Maxwell, OL Isiah Denny, LB/WR Chandler McClure, OL Kaleb Gibbons.
OUR TAKE
Clay Central’s region was young last season and will get tougher because other teams grew more experienced. Handley, the reigning 4A champion, remains on the schedule as a non-region opponent and a tough one just ahead of the playoffs. Horn doesn’t mind tough competition. He’s all about having teams at maximum for the playoffs, and this should be another of many deep-run teams in his career.
WORD FROM COACH HORN
"I think we’ve got a chance to be pretty good as the year goes on. Skill wise, we’re in good shape there. The line, especially the offensive line, has a lot of new faces this year. We have three new starters. Offensive line has to jell, but I think we’ll be OK. Defensively, we have seven starters back. You have that every year. Somebody’s got to step up and play. I think we’ll be OK."