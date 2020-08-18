Quick take on prep football: Clay Central Volunteers

2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. 21, at Chilton County
Aug. 28, vs. Benjamin Russell
Sept. 4, at Sylacauga *
Sept. 11, vs. Elmore County *
Sept. 18, at Beauregard *
Sept. 25, vs. Pleasant Grove
Oct. 2, vs. Talladega *
Oct. 9, at Holtville *
Oct. 16, OPEN
Oct. 23, vs. Tallassee *
Oct. 30, at Handley
* Class 5A, Region 4 game
2019 RESULTS
Aug. 30, Benjamin Russell (A), W 38-14
Sept. 6, Munford (A), W 34-12
Sept. 13, Springville (H), W 42-7
Sept. 20, Moody (A), W 34-0
Sept. 27, Jasper (H), L 35-34 (2OT)
Oct. 4, Mortimer Jordan (H), L 34-28
Oct. 11, St. Clair County (A), W 65-0
Oct. 18, Sylacauga (H), W 28-0
Oct. 25, Center Point (H), W 19-12
Nov. 1, Handley (H), W 40-21
Class 5A playoffs
Nov. 8, Sardis (H), W 47-14
Nov. 15, Jasper (A), W 20-7
Nov. 22, Madison County (H), W 43-15
Nov. 29, Mortimer Jordan (A), W 27-0
Dec. 5, Pleasant Grove (N), W 31-27
HEAD COACH
Danny Horn, 312-88, is entering his third season as head coach at Clay Central and his 32nd season as a head coach overall. In two seasons at Clay Central, Horn is 25-5 with two Class 5A state championships. He spent his first 20 seasons as a head coach at Clay County. During that time, the Panthers were 225-40, including a state-record 55-game winning streak — with six state championships. Horn left Clay County after the 2008 season and spent nine seasons at Benjamin Russell. The Wildcats were 62-43 for Horn overall. His final seven teams at Ben Russell were a combined 60-25 with seven straight playoff appearances.
CLASS, REGION
Class 5A, Region 4
LAST YEAR
13-2 overall, 6-1 region. The Volunteers were 8-2 in the regular season and second in the Class 5A, Region 5. They rolled through the 5A playoffs to another state championship.
HOW IT WENT IN 2019
Clay Central lost at home twice at midseason, 35-34 in double overtime to Jasper in a non-region game then 34-28 the next week to eventual region champion Mortimer Jordan. In the 5A playoffs, the Vols ran the table. Along the way, they avenged both their regular-season losses. In the second round, the Vols beat Jasper 20-7 on the road — a win Danny Horn feels provided the spark for the state title they eventually won. In the semifinal round, Clay Central blanked Mortimer Jordan 27-0, also on the road. In the 5A championship game at Auburn, the Vols rallied to defeat Pleasant Grove 31-27. Tailback Quentin Knight rushed for more than 2,000 yards in his senior season.
KEY RETURNEES
NG Derrek Edmondson, DE Ja’van Ford, C/OG Brad McCormick, ILB Jakhiem McLemore, CB Elisha McNeil, QB Boyd Ogles, WR Cam Simmons, OT E-Jay Simmons, S/K/P Clay Yates, H Carter Young.
OUR TAKE
Senior Boyd Ogles passed for more than 1,700 yards last year and returns to start at quarterback for the third straight season. His primary targets should be Cam Simmons, Davion Thomas and Jameon Hunter. At tailback, Horn expects to rotate Elisha McNeil, Jakhiem McLemore and Terry Heflin. They will rotate because all three will start on defense — McLemore at inside linebacker with Heflin and McNeil as the cornerbacks. Blocking for them will be center Riley Milstead, guards Brad McCormick and Silus Pearson and tackles Isaiah Denny and E-Jay Simmons. E-Jay Simmons returns to start on the offensive line and will join Ja’van Ford and Derrek Edmondson on the defensive front. Brady Grice and Charlie Rice will join McLemore at the two inside linebacker posts. Devon Zackery, Chandler McClure and Dustin Bickerstaff — back after suffering a broken elbow in the second game of the season last year — are the outside linebackers. Yates returns to start at one safety and will punt and handle the place kicks. Sophomore Keisen Lindsey should be the other safety. Horn expects this team will improve over the course of the season but the Vols first three opponents — 6A Chilton County, 6A Benjamin Russell and Region 4 opener Sylacauga — don’t include any cupcakes. There’s every reason to think Clay Central will make the playoffs and that’s been all Horn has needed to reel in two state championships in his first two seasons at Clay Central.
WORD FROM HORN
“The last two years, I’m not saying we were the best team, but that night we were. … I’ve always said if you can make it past the first two rounds you’ve got a chance. You go through a whole regular season and you’re tired and you don’t see the end of the tunnel but after you win those first two games then you can say, ‘Hey, we don’t have but three more games left.’”