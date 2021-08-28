Quick take on prep football: Anniston Bulldogs

2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 20, vs. Wellborn
Aug. 27, at Ohatchee
Sept. 3, vs. Jacksonville*
Sept. 10, at Cherokee County*
Sept. 24, at Center Point
Oct. 1, vs. White Plains*
Oct. 8, at Munford*
Oct. 15, at Handley*
Oct. 22, at Cleburne County*
*Class 4A, Region 4 game
2020 RESULTS
Aug. 21, Wellborn (A), L 12-7
Aug. 28, Ohatchee (H), L 52-13
Sept. 4, Jacksonville (A), L 29-18
Sept. 11, Cherokee County (H), L 43-27
Sept. 25, Center Point (H), L 24-22
Oct. 2, White Plains (A), W 48-42
Oct. 9, Munford (H), W 23-20 (OT)
Oct. 16, Handley (A), L forfeit
Oct. 23, Cleburne County (H), W 28-0
CLASS 4A PLAYOFFS
Nov. 6, Williamson (A), W 25-16
Nov. 13, Bibb County (H), L 29-28
HEAD COACH
Rico White is entering his fourth season as the head coach at Anniston. The Bulldogs have amassed a 19-17 record and made the playoffs in all three seasons under White.
CLASS, REGION
Class 4A, Region 4
LAST YEAR
4-7 overall, 3-3 region. The Bulldogs finished fourth in Class 4A, Region 4 behind eventual state champion Handley, Jacksonville and Cherokee County. Anniston advanced to the second round of the playoffs where it suffered a heartbreaking 29-28 loss to Bibb County.
HOW IT WENT IN 2020
Anniston got off to a rocky start — losing its first five games — but the Bulldogs turned things around in the second half. Anniston didn't win its first game until October, defeating White Plains 48-42. The Bulldogs then sandwiched wins over Munford and Cleburne County between a forfeit loss to Handley to sneak into the playoffs. The Bulldogs upset Class 4A, Region 1 champion Williamson in the first round before giving Bibb County, led by UCLA signee Deshun Murrell, all it could handle in the second round.
KEY RETURNEES
QB Kam Sandlin, DB Antonio Kite, OL RyQueze McElderry, OL Deorderick Searcy, OL Malachi Harris, DL Lindsey Smedley, DL Cam Calloway, DL Que Elston, DB Jayden Lewis, DB Jaques Thomas
OUR TAKE
Don’t expect Anniston to sneak into the playoffs this year. Head coach Rico White says his Bulldogs are “on a mission,” and according to Kam Sandlin, RyQueze McElderry and Antonio Kite, that mission is to win a state championship. Anniston certainly has enough talent returning to accomplish that goal. After transferring in from Munford, Sandlin took his lumps early in the 2020 season, his first as a starting quarterback at the varsity level. Already possessing great size, athleticism and arm strength, Sandlin gained confidence and experience over the season’s second half, something that should greatly benefit the Bulldogs’ offense in 2021. He’ll have a veteran offensive line in front of him led by McElderry, a first-team, all-state selection with offers from Florida State, South Carolina, Tennessee and UAB. Kite, a basketball star who returned to football in 2020 after two years away, made such an impact that even Nick Saban took notice. Alabama offered the first-team, all-state selection a scholarship, and he committed to the Crimson Tide on July 4. He’ll lead a defense that also includes defensive back Jayden Lewis, who has offers from Florida State and UAB. Both Kite and Lewis could see time on offense as well. With all that talent coming back, Anniston should compete for a region title with defending 4A state champion Handley and 2019 runner-up Jacksonville before embarking on a deep playoff run.
WORD FROM COACH WHITE
“The way we walk, the way we talk, the way we carry ourselves, we want Anniston to be No. 1, on the top. It's the first letter in the alphabet — A — and we're going to be first. That's our goal.”