Quick take on prep football: Anniston Bulldogs

2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. 21, at Wellborn
Aug. 28, vs. Ohatchee
Sept. 4, at Jacksonville*
Sept. 11, vs. Cherokee County*
Sept. 18, Open
Sept. 25, vs. Center Point
Oct. 2, at White Plains*
Oct. 9, vs. Munford*
Oct. 16, at Handley*
Oct. 23, vs. Cleburne County*
Oct. 30, Open
* Class 4A, Region 4 game
2019 RESULTS
Aug. 30, Montgomery Catholic (H), L 14-13
Sept. 6, Cherokee County (A), W 27-7
Sept. 13, Cleburne County (H), W 42-0
Sept. 20, Hokes Bluff (A), W 21-0
Sept. 27, American Christian (A), L 24-6
Oct. 4, Jacksonville (H), L 38-30
Oct. 11, White Plains (H), W 56-27
Oct. 18, Oneonta (A), L 35-34 (OT)
Oct. 24, Ashville (H), W 56-0
Nov. 1, Childersburg (A), W 28-0
Class 4A playoffs
Nov. 8, Fayette County (A), W 19-6
Nov. 15, Fairview (H), W 35-7
Nov. 22, Deshler (H), W 30-13
Nov. 29, Jacksonville (A), L 34-13
HEAD COACH
Rico White is in his third season as head coach at Anniston. The Bulldogs reached the playoffs in each of his first two years, going 6-5 in 2018 and 9-5 in 2019.
CLASS, REGION
Class 4A, Region 4
LAST YEAR
9-5 overall, 5-2 region. Anniston finished third in Class 4A, Region 6 behind Jacksonville and Oneonta. The Bulldogs were positioned for the region’s No. 2 seed then lost to Oneonta in overtime on the road. They did not lose again until the semifinals when Region 6 champion Jacksonville repeated its regular-season win over the Bulldogs.
HOW IT WENT IN 2019
Anniston upset Fayette County, the No. 2 team from Region 5, on the road in the first round of the playoffs. At home in the second round, the Bulldogs defeated Region 7 champion Fairview. Anniston won its third playoff game by defeating Region 8 champion Deshler in the 4A quarterfinals.
KEY RETURNEES
LB Marion Embry, K Kevin Escareno, K Wilson Fernandez, WR Devin Hunter, OT Ryqueze (Roc) McElderry, C DeOrderick Searcy, DB Jacques Thomas, WR Mondreco Thompson, DB Tyrese Weathers
OUR TAKE
It will be difficult to maintain the streak of playoff appearances and repeat last year’s impressive run of playoff victories. For one thing, the Bulldogs return just four starters on offense and three on defense. For another, reclassification and realignment deprived Anniston’s new region of former region opponents Ashville and Hokes Bluff — now without running back Darrian Meads. Replacing Hokes Bluff and Ashville in the new region are Handley and Munford. Rico White remains upbeat.
Expected to join center DeOrderick Searcy and tackle Ryqueze McElderry, the returning starters on the offensive line, are tackle Deveon Coffer and guards Ray Simmons and Malachi Harris. White believes his offensive line will be the key to establishing the all-important running attack.
Three players — Kamron Sandlin, Jayden Lewis and Jamarius Billingsley — are currently in the mix at quarterback. Whoever emerges at quarterback will have two experienced wide receivers in Devin Holder and Mondreco Thompson. Also expected to be in the rotation at wide receiver are Ja’Von Thomas, Kevontae Davis, TaiShun Hall and all-state basketball star Antonio Kite. James Brown will play at H back. At running back, the committee will include Brandon Roberts, Bryson Heath and Kentrez Hunt. Returning as the kickers are Kevin Escareno and Wilson Fernandez.
The defense will be led by linebacker Marion Embry and defensive backs Jacques Thomas and Tyrese Weathers, each a returning starter. Look for Glenntrell Bradford to team with Embry at the other linebacker. Tahi Swink and Stefon Traylor are defensive ends. The tackles include Lindsey (Bug) Smedley, freshman Que Elston and Devion Harris, a transfer from Ohatchee.
Kite will play at cornerback on defense as will Love Kirby who will be on all the special teams. Montez Rouse, Lewis and Mike Carmichael are safeties.
WORD FROM WHITE
“It depends on how well these guys jell together and how much they buy in to what we’ve got planned. We’re looking for a big season and, honestly, since I got here Day 1 I have told them it’s not about winning it’s about doing things the right way and they have bought in each year. This year is no different. Even though the circumstances with the COVID are tough, we still have high expectations.”