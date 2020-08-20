Quick take on prep football: Alexandria Valley Cubs

2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. 28, vs. Jacksonville
Sept. 4, at Center Point *
Sept. 11, at St. Clair County *
Sept. 18, vs. Corner *
Sept. 25, at Cleburne County
Oct. 2, vs. Hayden *
Oct. 9, at Lincoln *
Oct. 16, vs. Moody *
Oct. 23, at Leeds *
Oct. 30, vs. Piedmont
* Class 5A, Region 6 game
2019 RESULTS
Aug. 30, Jacksonville (A), W 21-14
Sept. 6, Open
Sept. 13, Boaz (H), W 34-14
Sept. 20, Crossville (A), W 54-0
Sept. 27, Cleburne County (H), W 21-0
Oct. 4, Sardis (A), W 16-10 (2OT)
Oct. 11, Southside (H), W 41-20
Oct. 18, Etowah (A), L 34-10
Oct. 24, Douglas (H), W 45-6
Nov. 1, Chilton County (A), L 21-14
Class 5A playoffs
Nov. 8, Sylacauga (H), W 10-7
Nov. 15, Madison County (A), L 28-27
HEAD COACH
Todd Ginn, 14-8, is entering his third season as head coach at Alexandria.
CLASS, REGION
Class 5A, Region 6
LAST YEAR
8-3 overall, 5-1 region. The Valley Cubs finished second in their region then were 1-1 in the Class 5A playoffs.
HOW IT WENT IN 2019
A road loss to Etowah left Alexandria second in its region. In the opening round of the playoffs, the Cubs won 10-7 over highly regarded Sylacauga, which finished third in the region that included Class 5A state champion Clay Central and 5A semifinalist Mortimer Jordan. Alexandria lost to Madison County 28-27 on the road in the second round. Ginn said his players left the game feeling they could have and should have won.
KEY RETURNEES
C/DT Caleb McCulley, G/LB Travis Chastain, OT/NG Drew Brown, OT/DT Jaylon Logan, TE/LB Grady Trantham, QB/CB Javais McGhee, QB Wesley Wright, TB/S Ronnie Royal, WB/CB Antonio Ross, DT Dekari Garrett, K Luis Torres, K Cleat Forrest
OUR TAKE
The Valley Cubs reached the Class 5A playoffs in each of Todd Ginn’s first two seasons as head coach. There is every reason to believe they will play in the postseason again this year. In the new Class 5A, Region 6 only Center Point, Corner and Lincoln joined Alexandria with a winning record last year. Lincoln (9-3) won its Class 4A region. Center Point (9-4) and Corner (7-4) each finished fourth in a 5A region. Hayden (3-7), Leeds (2-8), Moody (4-6) and St. Clair County (0-10) each missed the playoffs in 2019.
Alexandria’s offensive line returns five of six starters in center Caleb McCulley, guard Travis Chastain, tackles Drew Brown and Jaylon Logan and tight end Grady Trantham. Either Gabe Thomas, Braxton Tucker or Connor Hall will be the other guard. Ethan Barnes and Austin Jeffers will rotate at wide receiver and bring in plays.
Javais McGhee and Wesley Wright shared time at quarterback in 2019 and that practice is likely to continue. Ginn used McGhee primarily in Alexandria’s version of the wildcat formation last year but says his passing has improved tremendously. Wright has also made strides. Ronnie Royal will move to tailback. At wingback will be Antonio Ross and Brandon Merriweather. Dekari Garrett, C.J. Orr or perhaps Trantham will play fullback.
The Cubs have more depth than they’ve had in Ginn’s first two seasons but their Achilles’ heel may be the number of players who will see action on defense as well as offense. Brown will likely start at nose guard. If 360-pound Trent Turner continues to develop, he will spend more and more time at the nose. Cedric Northard joins Garrett, Hall, Logan, McCulley and Tucker at the tackles.
The linebacker rotation should include Trantham, Chastain, Orr, Jeffers, JaVarious Williams and Ivonte Davis. Ross and McGhee will be the cornerbacks with Royal and Barnes working at safety.
Luis Torres will kickoff and Cleat Forrest will handle extra points and field goals.
WORD FROM GINN
“Until they make us start playing flag football, when you come to Alexandria you’re going to get hit. That’s just the way it’s going to be. That’s the mentality we have. That’s what our fans expect to see.”