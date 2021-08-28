Quick take on prep football: Alexandria Valley Cubs

2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 27, at Jacksonville
Sept. 3, vs. Center Point*
Sept. 10, vs. St. Clair County*
Sept. 17, at Corner*
Sept. 24, vs. Cleburne County
Oct. 1, at Hayden*
Oct. 8, vs. Lincoln*
Oct. 15, at Moody*
Oct. 22, vs. Leeds*
Oct. 29, at Piedmont
*Class 5A, Region 6 game
2020 RESULTS
Aug. 28, Jacksonville (H), W 52-21
Sept. 4, Center Point (A), W 52-28
Sept. 11, St. Clair County (A), W 38-0
Sept. 18, Corner (H), W 38-14
Sept. 25, Cleburne County (A), W 49-7
Oct. 2, Hayden (H), W 56-7
Oct. 9, Lincoln (A), W 57-20
Oct. 16, Moody (H), W 57-20
Oct. 23, Leeds (A), W 24-9
Oct. 30, Piedmont (H), L 27-23
CLASS 5A PLAYOFFS
Nov. 6, West Point (H), W 57-20
Nov. 13, A.H. Parker (A), W 32-21
Nov. 20, Pleasant Grove (H), L 35-7
HEAD COACH
Entering his fourth season as head coach at Alexandria, Todd Ginn’s career record is 25-10.
CLASS, REGION
Class 5A, Region 6
LAST YEAR
11-2 overall, 7-0 region. The Valley Cubs’ perfect region record made them Region 6 champions. Alexandria brushed aside West Point in the first round of the 5A playoffs then beat A.H. Parker in Birmingham in the second round. Eventual 5A runner-up Pleasant Grove defeated the Cubs in the third round.
HOW IT WENT IN 2020
Another state championship in football would have been nice but double-digit wins on the season for the first time since 2015 was almost as sweet. A last-minute loss to Piedmont in Week 10 was the only blemish on the regular-season record. Alexandria’s offense averaged 40.5 points per game.
KEY RETURNEES
WR/OLB Ivonte Davis, DT Connor Hall, WR/DE/OLB Austin Jeffers, QB/WR/CB Javais McGhee, RB/WR/CB Antonio Ross, DT Braxton Tucker, NG Trent Turner, DE JaVarious Williams.
OUR TAKE
Alexandria will begin the season with significantly more experience on defense than on offense. Eight players with starting experience return on defense. This season’s front should include JaVarious Williams and Connor Hall at the ends with Trent Turner as the nose guard. Braxton Tucker and Eli Barnes are the leaders at tackle.
Ivonte Davis and Austin Jeffers return after starting as the outside linebackers in 2020. Middle linebacker should be decided between TeShawn Stanley and Jake Upton, a transfer from Pleasant Valley. Either Antonio Ross or Javais McGhee will be the safety and the other will join Ryan Scott, a transfer from Westbrook Christian, as a starter at cornerback.
From the 2020 team, the Valley Cubs lost every starter on the offensive line. This season, the offensive line is expected to include D.J. Argo or Braxton Kiker as the starter at center with the other in relief. Barnes, Mark Brown and Cedric Northard will be the rotation at guard. Juddson Cromer, Pleasant Valley transfer Damon Parr and Tucker should be the rotation at tackle. Williams and Hall are the leading candidates at tight end.
McGhee returns to play quarterback and wide receiver. Ross is back at running back and wide receiver. Davis and Jeffers are experienced slot receivers. Scott, a senior, will see time as a slot receiver and is likely to line up at wingback and flanker, too. Upton has worked his way into a role on offense at running back.
Cleat Forrest will kick extra points and field goals. Luis Torres will handle kickoffs. Either Torres or Forrest will be the punter.
WORD FROM COACH GINN
“We’ve just got to grow up quickly. If we’re going to have what people think is a successful season in wins and losses like last year, we’re going to have to throw that excuse of inexperience out and grow up quickly. Probably the second thing would be to hang our hat where we know we need to hang it and that’s definitely on the defensive side of the ball.”