Quarterback Club of Calhoun County awards three $5,000 scholarships

Continuing a tradition that goes back to 1996, the Quarterback Club of Calhoun County has awarded scholarships of $5,000 each to three recent graduates of Calhoun County high schools. Two of the three — Devin Burton of Alexandria and Dylan Gilbert of Wellborn — were present Friday at an informal lunch with board members Matt Clonts, Gene Ellison, Doug O’Dell, Danny Shears and Matt Whitaker at the Anniston Country Club. The third recipient, Kyle Goedde of Saks, was away on a previously planned trip to the beach.
Shears said each spring every football-playing school in Calhoun County is invited to nominate one individual for the scholarship. The board of directors, which also includes Don Whitlow, then meets in May to decide on three winners. That meeting often lasts several hours. In addition to football accomplishments, board members consider extracurricular activities, community service and letters of recommendation from coaches, pastors and representatives of non-profit organizations where the athletes may have volunteered.
“The whole process is tough, trying to decide when you get eight or nine or ten deserving applicants,” Shears said.
It probably isn’t as hard to decide now as it was in 1996, 1997 and 1998 when the Quarterback Club gave just one scholarship each year. The scholarships increased from the $1,000 Andrew Carpenter of Ohatchee received in 1996 to $5,000 Matt Moon, also of Ohatchee, the following year. In 1999, the organization began awarding three $5,000 scholarships.
Burton and Gilbert plan to continue their football careers in college. Gilbert, an offensive lineman for the Panthers, will play at Mississippi College where he plans to major in accounting. Burton is going to McPherson College, an NAIA program in Kansas, where he expects to continue as an inside linebacker. Burton’s career goal is to become a physical therapist. Goedde, a three-sport athlete at Saks, will attend Troy University where he plans to major in economics and minor in computer science. In a telephone interview, Goedde said he has considered becoming a football walk-on at Troy but is now unsure Troy will allow walk-ons in the COVID-19 era.
The Quarterback Club allocates its scholarships in $2,500 increments given in the first semester of the recipient’s freshman year and first semester of his sophomore year. Goedde, Gilbert and Burton each said that the Quarterback Club scholarship, along with other financial aid they will receive, should make it possible for them to attend school for at least two years without having to incur student-loan debt.
Gilbert said Wellborn head football coach Jeff Smith called him May 20, the day before graduation, to tell him he had won.
“I was so happy — to help myself out and help my Mom out to pay for school. It’s a lot less stressful now going into the fall than it was before. College is really expensive,” Gilbert said.
Burton and Goedde each learned while sitting among their classmates at graduation May 21.
“I was shocked,” Burton said before adding that his mother, Tonesa Taylor, was “probably more excited than I was.”
Goedde, who volunteered in a mentoring program with elementary school students and did community service projects as a National Honor Society member, said he didn’t even know he had been his school’s nominee.
“It caught me off guard. I was surprised,” Goedde said.
The Quarterback Club of Calhoun County meets on Monday evenings in September and October to hear from current coaches as well as former coaches and players. The club raises the money for the scholarships through its annual scholarship raffle dinner in November. The raffle is limited to 300 tickets at $125 each. The holder of the final ticket receives $10,000 and everyone enjoys a tasty meal.
Shears said Anniston Country Club general manager and head pro Steve Driggers and his staff had been especially helpful in hosting both the regular meetings and the scholarship dinner.
“They make it so easy on us,” Shears said. “We just show up on Monday nights, always have great food.”