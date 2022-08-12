 Skip to main content
Promising start: A year later, Oxford mounts strong jamboree showing at James Clemens

Oxford quarterback Mason Mims (16) leads the Yellow Jackets onto the field before Friday's jamboree against James Clemens at Madison City Stadium.

 By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

MADISON — What a difference a year makes for Oxford High football.

A strong rushing game, Mason Mims’ controlled passing and constant pressure from Oxford’s veteran defensive line helped Class 6A Oxford to a 14-point lead on 7A James Clemens during their Friday jamboree at Madison City Stadium.

