Principals cancel remaining Calhoun County spring sports championship events

All remaining Calhoun County spring-sports championships are canceled, Pleasant Valley principal Mark Proper announced today. This came after a unanimous vote of the 15 high school principals in the county.
The move comes in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and evolving Centers for Disease Control guidelines, which recommend no events larger than 50 people for the next eight weeks.
“This breaks my heart more than you'll ever know!!” Proper said in an email to principals, coaches and media. “Thank you for your understanding in this matter.”
Pleasant Valley is the host school for county championships for the 2019-20 school year.
The move affects the four county championships that hadn't played — soccer, golf, track and softball. Soccer and golf were scheduled for April 2-4, during the AHSAA-imposed suspension of play, which ends April 6. The track championship was April 7, and softball was April 7-10.