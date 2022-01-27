PRESSED: 4A No. 4 Jacksonville overcomes 3A No. 1 Plainview

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville’s boys, ranked fourth in Class 4A basketball, hope to make a championship run this season.
Gutting out a victory over 3A top-ranked blue blood Plainview on Thursday, all while playing without injured 6-foot-9 center Cade Phillips, just might be the best sign yet of what’s to come.
John Broom scored a game-high 28 points, Camren Johnson added 18 and Caden Johnson put in 12, and the Golden Eagles overcame the pressing, quick-shooting Bears late, 82-77.
With area tournaments looming, Phillips still about two weeks from returning to action and Quintavious Long out Thursday with a seasonal illness, first-year Jacksonville coach Shane Morrow walked out of Pete Mathews Coliseum “proud.”
“I told the guys, I’m just proud of them for fighting back,” he said. “They’re 3A, but that’s a really, really good team … and that’s why we wanted to play.”
Jacksonville (19-5) overcame 21 points from Jonah Williams, 18 from Cole Millican and 12 from Landon White, including five dunks.
It seemed like the Golden Eagles would never overcome Plainview’s lightning runs.
The frenetic Bears (22-6), state champions in 2018 and 2019 under head coach Robi Coker, a former Jacksonville State University assistant, jumped out a 12-2 lead, only to see Jacksonville answer 12-3.
A Broom spin move put the Golden Eagles up 21-20 in the second quarter, only to see Plainview score the next 12 points on a Williams three, a Luke Smith layup, a Dylan Haymon three and a dunk then drive from White … all in rapid succession.
Jacksonville had three turnovers in a row in that stretch.
“That’s one reason I wanted to play Plainview,” Morrow said. “We’ve played some bigger schools, but they’re wanting to slow down. Nobody’s really pressed us.
“That’s one reason why, when Coach Coker called, I was like, absolutely. We needed a game like that.”
The pattern of Jacksonville getting close, only to see Plainview clap back, continued.
The Bears led 37-30 at halftime and 40-30 on a Bryce Luther three to open the third quarter. Jacksonville closed within 40-35 on a Caden Johnson three and 42-39 on his transition basket, but Plainview went bang-bang-bang … A Smith three, a Smith layup and Haymon’s layup to make 49-39.
Jacksonville turned it over twice in that stretch.
Camren Johnson’s three and Broom’s up-and-under move closed the gap to 49-44.
Broom’s take closed the Golden Eagles within 53-52, but Plainview Plainviewed. Two Williams threes gave the Bears a 59-52 cushion.
It went on like that for half of the fourth quarter until Jacksonville created the decisive spurt. The Golden Eagles tied the game 66-66 on Camren Johnson’s steal and layup and 68-68 on Devin Barksdales transition basket.
Barksdale’s three gave Jacksonville a 71-70 lead, forcing Coker to call timeout at 3:03.
Camren Johnson’s putback made it 73-70, and Broom’s steal and dunk added two more … 75-70.
Plainview closed within 77-75 on a Millican three and 79-77 on his drive with 26.6 seconds to play but came no closer. Broom hit two free throws to make it 81-77 at 13.3, and Jacksonville had control.
“I give them a lot of credit for their resiliency,” Coker said. “I thought we had them on the ropes in the third quarter, up 10. After the timeout, they hit us in the mouth.
“I’d have to watch the film, but in the fourth quarter, it felt like they really drove the ball on us at will. They just got to the basket way too many times.”
Coker, whose team has lost close games on the road to Calhoun County finalists Oxford and Jacksonville this season, came away impressed with the Golden Eagles.
“Not taking anything away from the Phillips kid, but I’ve watched them twice,” said Coker, who saw Jacksonville play in the county tournament last week. “They’re really good without him.
“Obviously, he takes them to the next level with his size and athleticism, but they are very skilled. I told my team, one through eight, they might be the most skilled team in the state of Alabama in any classification.”
The Golden Eagles took something from persevering against one of Alabama’s top programs without Phillips.
“We never lost confidence,” Broom said. “We stayed together as a team. It was a 12-man job to win the game.”
Morrow expects Long to return from his illness as early as Friday, saying the illness “is not the C-word.”
Camren Johnson made a prediction of how Jacksonville will do against similar competition when Phillips returns.
“We can beat them by a lot,” he said.