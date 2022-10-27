Prep XC: Nine area teams qualify for state; four runners sectional champs

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Pleasant Valley’s boys and girls, Faith Christian’s boys and girls, White Plains’ boys, Handley’s boys, Lincoln’s boys and girls and Oxford’s boys qualified for the state cross country meet with top-four finishes in Thursday’s sectionals.
Pleasant Valley’s Cayden Nelson, Munford’s Dakota Frank and White Plains’ Maddyn Conn and Oxford’s Katie Keur are individual sectional champions.
The top four teams and top six individuals not running for the top four teams qualify for the state meet, Nov. 5 on the Jesse Owens course, near Moulton.
Here’s a rundown of how area teams and runners who advanced:
Class 6A
In Section 5 at Scottsboro, Oxford’s boys backed up their Calhoun County title by winning with 38 points, beating Fort Payne by 15. Evan Somers was the Yellow Jackets’ top finisher in second place (16:44.42), and two-time Calhoun County champion Noah George was fourth (16:52.83).
Keur, the Calhoun County champion, won the girls’ race in 18:22.30, a minute and 17 seconds better than the second-place finisher.
Emerson Maniscalco (fourth, 20:20.39), Aubrey Willford (21st, 23:08.17) and Claire Maniscalco (30th, 25:37.37) qualified for state.
Only Fort Payne. Cullman and Pell City fielded full teams in the girls’ race.
Class 5A
In Section 3 at Tuscaloosa, Lincoln’s boys took third, behind American Christian and Southside, to qualify for state. Aaron Davis (13th, 17:20.27) led the Golden Bears.
Alexandria finished seventh, with Jonah Medders (18th, 17:45.63) qualifying for state.
Lincoln’s girls qualified for state with a fourth-place finish, led by Alexzandria Byrd (17th, 22:39.17).
Alexandria’s JoJo Watson (second, 19:59.12) and Michaela Moore (14th, 22:16.63) qualified for state.
Class 4A
White Plains’ boys finished with 50 points to prevail in Section 3, at Hoover, over Ashville (56), Oneonta (69) and Handley (82). All are team qualifiers.
Josh Duke (seventh, 19:30.79) paced White Plains, which had three top 10 finishers and all five scorers in the top 16. Jessie Baldwin (third, 18:27.43) led Handley, which had three runners in the top 20.
Jacksonville was fifth, 13 points behind Handley, but Landon Garner (12th, 19:49.58), Colin Benoit (15th, 20:15.02) and Colin Thurman (23rd, 20:54.77) qualified for state.
Frank won individually in 17:16.60 to qualify, along with teammate Austin Wynn (21st, 20:44.07).
In the girls’ race, Jacksonville’s girls backed up their Calhoun County title by winning, edging second-place White Plains 38-47. Both teams qualified for state.
Led by Emma Easterling (third, 22:11.40) and Sarah Sloughy (fourth, 22:13.16), Jacksonville had all five scoring runners in the top 15.
Conn won in 19:44.04 to pace White Plains. Four Wildcats finished between 11th and 14th.
Class 3A
In Section 3, at Scottsboro, Piedmont’s Chris Haynes (26th, 20:26.21), Mattie Todd (fourth, 21:2.03) and Claudia Dempsey (22nd, 23:04.61) qualified for state.
In Section 2 at Montgomery, Ohatchee’s Gabe Ruffcorn (19th, 19:12.27) and Ashlie Easterwood (21st, 23:31.74) qualified.
Class 1A-2A
In Section 3 at Scottsboro, Pleasant Valley’s boys finished second with 46 points, 10 behind Sand Rock. Faith Christian was fourth with 123. All are team qualifiers.
Cayden Nelson won in 16:26.46 to lead Pleasant Valley, which placed all five scorers in the top 19.
Faith’s Carson Limbaugh was fourth in 17:32.92.
Individual qualifiers included Jacksonville Christian’s Tyler Doggrell (18th, 19:05.04) and Donoho’s Riley Goodson (21st, 19:15.76).
Pleasant Valley’s girls were third with 82 points and Faith’s fourth with 87 to finish as team qualifiers. Macey Roper (second, 22:20.90) led the Raiders, and Evie Garrett (third, 22:22.97) led the Lions.
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.