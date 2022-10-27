 Skip to main content
Prep XC: Nine area teams qualify for state; four runners sectional champs

calhoun co cross country 003 tw.jpg

White Plains' Maddyn Conn (left) and Oxford's Katie Keur won their respective sectional meets Thursday.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Pleasant Valley’s boys and girls, Faith Christian’s boys and girls, White Plains’ boys, Handley’s boys, Lincoln’s boys and girls and Oxford’s boys qualified for the state cross country meet with top-four finishes in Thursday’s sectionals. 

Pleasant Valley’s Cayden Nelson, Munford’s Dakota Frank and White Plains’ Maddyn Conn and Oxford’s Katie Keur are individual sectional champions.

Dakota Frank

Munford four-sport standout Dakota Frank won his cross country sectional Thursday.
boys county x country

Pleasant Valley's Cayden Nelson, shown during the 2021 Calhoun County boys cross country meet at McClellan, won his sectional Thursday. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.