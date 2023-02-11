 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep wrestling: White Plains' Hahm, Weaver's Johannson, Alexandria's Jones pace Super Regional champs

State wrestling teaser
By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

A total of 13 wrestlers from either Calhoun or Cleburne counties won Super Regional wrestling championships this weekend.

White Plains’ Mason Hahm managed to pin Dora's Jayden Rouse in the 120-pound final in Class 1A-4A, giving Rouse his first loss of the season. Hahm is now 49-2, while Rouse is 38-1.