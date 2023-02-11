Prep wrestling: White Plains' Hahm, Weaver's Johannson, Alexandria's Jones pace Super Regional champs

A total of 13 wrestlers from either Calhoun or Cleburne counties won Super Regional wrestling championships this weekend.
White Plains’ Mason Hahm managed to pin Dora's Jayden Rouse in the 120-pound final in Class 1A-4A, giving Rouse his first loss of the season. Hahm is now 49-2, while Rouse is 38-1.
Weaver’s Joshua Johannson (38-0) won the 170-pound individual title in 1A-4A. He won the 160-pound state title last year when he also finished with an undefeated record.
In the 5A North Super Regional, Alexandria's Preston Jones won at 120 pounds. He is unbeaten at 44-0.
Saks had two Super Regional champions: Trent Hopkins at 113 pounds and Ramond Pearson at 220 pounds.
Ranburne had three: Curtis Daniel at 160 pounds, Zack Buchanan at 170 pounds and Carson Hall at 285 pounds.
Cleburne County High had two: Austen Mayfield at 138 pounds and Bryton Clay at 182 pounds.
In the 1A-4A South Super Regional, Ohatchee's Briley Carter won the 106-pound title, and Matthew King won at 152 pounds. White Plains teammates Tanner Jarrell (113 pounds) and Hahm (120) won titles. Weaver got a title from Johannson at 170 pounds.
In the team standings, Weaver was second in 1A-4A North, while Ohatchee was seventh and White Plains ninth. Ranburne was second in 1A-4A South, while Saks was third.
In 5A North, Alexandria was seventh, and in 6A South, Oxford placed ninth.
The state wrestling meet will get underway Thursday at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center with competition continuing Friday and championship matches concluding the tourney Saturday.
Class 7A North Super Regional
Team scoring
1-Smiths Station 196.0; 2-Enterprise 182.0; 3-Opelika 165.0; 4-Prattville 153.5; 5-Daphne 142.0; 6-Auburn 136.0; 7-Foley 130.0; 8-Central-Phenix City 118.0; 9-Baker 112.5; 10-Fairhope 81.0.
Individual championships
106 pounds: Eli Sanders, Smiths Station (34-6) d. Paxton Hanshaw, Enterprise (42-11), (Dec 2-1).
113 pounds: John Adams, Auburn (37-12) d. Deandre Manora Jr., Opelika (14-6), (Dec 2-0).
120 pounds: Kameron Stiffler, Enterprise (54-6) d. Timothy Luttrell, Smiths Station (31-9), (Dec 7-2).
126 pounds: Grier Hunt, Enterprise (50-7) pinned Logan Odom, Baker (40-5), (Fall 2:47).
132 pounds: Isaiah Watts, Auburn (18-7) d. Gatlin Tate, Prattville (38-9), (Dec 7-0).
138 pounds: Evan Catlin, Foley (37-5) pinned George Esparza, Central PC (29-16), (Fall 0:41).
145 pounds: Brady Campbell, Opelika (39-1) pinned Maciej Paszek, Auburn (27-20), (Fall 1:01).
152 pounds: Cody Kirk, Enterprise (52-1) d. Ethan Lassere, Daphne (44-5), (Dec 8-5).
160 pounds: Dalton Wainwright, Prattville (37-7) won in the ultimate tie breaker over Samuel Lynon, Enterprise HS (41-9), (UTB 2-2).
170 pounds: Dalton Kovacs, Baker (48-3) pinned Kylan Pace, Smiths Station (14-5), (Fall 0:49).
182 pounds: Jake McConnell, Prattville (43-6) pinned Gabe Morin, Foley (27-10), (Fall 1:26).
195 pounds: Colton Rainer, Daphne (43-10) d. Robert Sanborn, Smiths Station (29-5), (Dec 4-0).
220 pounds: Desmond Nesbitt, Central (26-3) d. Lance Peterson, Smiths Station (33-5), (OT HR1).
285 pounds: Christopher Moore, Jeff Davis (15-3) pinned Garrett Mitchell, Prattville (19-22), (Fall 2:29).
Class 6A North Super Regional
Team scoring
1-Homewood 233.0; 2-Mountain Brook 223.0; 3-McAdory 220.0; 4-Wetumpka 162.5;
5-Pelham 150.0; 6-Benjamin Russell 116.0; 7-Spanish Fort 108.5; 9-Pike Road 94.0; 10-Saraland 92.0.
Individual scoring
106 pounds: Wesley Miller, McAdory (62-11) d. Joseph Marcum, Homewood (47-4), (Dec 5-4).
113 pounds: Ramon Lozada, Wetumpka (32-4) d. John Duncan, Pike Road (28-3), (Dec 6-2).
120 pounds: Moeen Almansoob, Homewood (57-6) pinned John Daugherty, Saraland (27-8), (Fall 5:27).
126 pounds: Hudson Waldrop, McAdory (86-2) d. Hanif Muhammad, Homewood (46-12), (TF-1.5 3:24 (16-1)).
132 pounds: Joaquin Crook, Baldwin County (29-6) won by forfeit over Bobby Chamorro, Homewood (31-8), forfeit.
138 pounds: Sam Sutton, Homewood (49-2) d. Chad Strickland, Wetumpka (40-2), (Dec 3-2).
145 pounds: Noah Schilleci, Pelham (38-3) d. Stuart Andrews, Mountain Brook (32-11), (Dec 5-0).
152 pounds: Coleman Bates, Mountain Brook (38-8) d. Owen Elledge, Russell County (65-7), (Dec 9-7).
160 pounds: Christion Griggs, McAdory (75-3) won by major decision over Jamarion Whetstone, Benjamin Russell (48-3), (MD 12-2).
170 pounds: Aiden Knight, McAdory (84-0) d. Connor Russo, Stanhope Elmore (35-1), (Dec 4-2).
182 pounds: Savian Graham, McAdory (78-4) pinned D`vonte Simpson, Spanish Fort (20-1), (Fall 3:34).
195 pounds: Seth Branham, Pelham (35-1) won by major decision over Allen Baker, Mountain Brook (37-8), (MD 13-4).
220 pounds: Christian Preston, Wetumpka (32-4) d. Avery Boyette, Russell County (64-12), (Dec 7-6).
285 pounds: Willie Cox, Wetumpka (42-2) d. Tymon Belyeu, Benjamin Russell (36-10), (Dec 3-2).
Class 6A South Super Regional
Team scoring
1-Mortimer Jordan 222.0; 2-Gardendale 214.5; 3-Hartselle 178.0; 4-Fort Payne 136.0; 5-Pell City 126.5; 6-Athens 123.0; 7-Mae Jemison 100.0; 8-Clay-Chalkville 79.5; 9-Oxford 67.0; 10-Hazel Green 53.0.
Individual scoring
106 pounds: Crue Powe (Gardendale) 52-12, 8th.d. Pedro Miguel (Fort Payne) 29-10, So. (Dec 8-1).
113 pounds: Caleb Wright (Mortimer Jordan) 48-1, Jr. d. Jackson Schutt (Hartselle) 38-15, So. (TF-1.5 5:33 (16-0).
120 pounds: Demarcus Powe (Gardendale) 33-13, So. D. Brodie Christmas (Mortimer Jordan) 33-1, Jr. (Forfeit).
126 pounds: Gage Roberts (Hartselle) 35-7, So. pinned Carter Blalock (Fort Payne) 44-4, Fr. (Fall 2:58).
132 pounds: Will Anderson (Athens) 29-2, So., d. Lincoln Bryant (Hartselle) 39-3, Jr. (Dec 8-4).
138 pounds: Austin Campbell (Athens) 38-12, 8th, d. James Mays (Buckhorn) 21-6, Jr. (Dec 3-2).
145 pounds: Isaiah Powe (Gardendale) 51-0, Sr. pinned Gunner Birdsong (Athens) 24-9, Sr. (Fall 0:23).
152 pounds: Daishun Powe (Gardendale) 52-0, Jr. pinned Jacob Horton (Mortimer Jordan) 30-7, Jr. (Fall 4:35).
160 pounds: Oliver Howard (Decatur) 22-0, Jr., d Kareyon Allen (Clay-Chalkville) 20-6, Sr. (Dec 4-2).
170 pounds: Conner Horton (Mortimer Jordan) 43-10, Sr., pinned George Mullins (Mae Jemison) 37-16, Jr. (Fall 5:20).
182 pounds: Jameson Falciani (Hartselle) 43-8, So. pinned Josh Kirby (Pell City) 53-17, Sr. (Fall 1:52).
195 pounds: Terrence Bowie (Mortimer Jordan) 38-11, Sr., pinned Malique Steele (Shades Valley) 7-5, Sr. (Fall 2:59).
220 pounds: Matthew Rundle (Hazel Green) 23-9, Sr., d. Martin Thomas (Gardendale) 23-19, Fr. (Dec 4-1).
285 pounds: Gage Beyke (Gardendale) 43-6, So., pinned Caleb Tinner (Oxford) 49-5, So. (Fall 5:29).
Class 5A North Super Regional
Team scoring
1-Jasper 196.0; 2-Scottsboro 178.0; 3-Arab 174.5; 4-Hayden 151.5; 5-Moody 116.5; 6-Southside-Gadsden 85.5; 7-Alexandria 84.5; 8-St. Clair County 77.5; 9-Lincoln 71.5; 10-East Limestone 71.0.
Individual championships
106 pounds: Colby Silva, Arab (59-3) tech fall over Harley Briscoe, Hayden (43-6), (TF-1.5 5:04 (15-0).
113 pounds: Stone Staton, Scottsboro (44-2) d. Kortez Samuels, Jasper (37-6), (Dec 8-2).
120 pounds: Preston Jones, Alexandria (44-0) pinned Erius Clark, Moody (38-5), (Fall 2:59).
126 pounds: John Stewart, Scottsboro (37-1) d. Antonio Nash, Jasper (32-8), (Dec 5-0).
132 pounds: Ethan Caldwell, Jasper (43-3) pinned Jamichael Finley, Lincoln (27-5), (Fall 2:23).
138 pounds: Evan Phillips, Hayden (39-2) d. Sam Novosel, East Limestone (22-7), (Dec 9-2).
145 pounds: Brody Mizzell, St. Clair Co., (33-1) pinned Josh Draskovic, Scottsboro (41-10), (Fall 2:28).
152 pounds: Bentley Briscoe, Hayden (54-0) pinned Skylar Gomer, Moody (25-7), (Fall 3:13).
160 pounds: Joshua Roe, Arab (54-6) d. Ansel Goggans, Scottsboro (46-3), (Dec 5-2).
170 pounds: Evan Scrivner, St. Clair Co. (41-5) pinned Luke Horsley, Jasper (40-15), (Fall 1:05).
182 pounds: Patrick Lawler, Arab (62-4) pinned Jamie Burnam, Jasper (41-7), (Fall 5:30).
195 pounds: Cole Carter, Jasper (14-1) pinned Conner Knighten, Arab (46-20), (Fall 1:46).
220 pounds: Will Caneer, Arab (50-1) pinned Logan Hall, Moody (49-4), (Fall 1:27).
285 pounds: Colin Langley, Jasper (39-8) pinned Antwone DeBose, East Limestone (29-5), (Fall 1:19).
Class 5A South Super Regional
Team scoring
1-Gulf Shores 251.0; 2-Tallassee 198.5; 3-Shelby County 129.0; 4-Beauregard 126.0; 5-Elmore County 111.0; 6-Elberta 83.0; 7-Holtville 49.0; 8-John Carroll Catholic 45.0; 9-Carver-Birmingham 33.0; 10-Brewbaker Tech 25.0.
Individual championships
106 pounds: Rutland Phillips, Tallassee (47-3) d. Reid Ledbetter, Beauregard (43-10), (Dec 3-2).
113 pounds: Mason Nelson, Tallassee (38-3) pinned Kaidan Holloway, Beauregard (27-3), (Fall 4:00).
120 pounds: Nick Sykes, Shelby County (43-6) won major decision over Noah Guthrie, Gulf Shores (23-6), (MD 14-4).
126 pounds: Dathan Butt, Gulf Shores (39-11) won major decision over Thomas Ja’ Zito III, John Carroll (39-1), (MD 15-2).
132 pounds: Land Bell, Tallassee (40-3) d. Ethan Sharkey, Gulf Shores ( 37-14), (Dec 7-1).
138 pounds: Caleb Mooney, Shelby Co. (39-12) d. Taylor Cheek, Gulf Shores (51-13), (Dec 6-2).
145 pounds: Carson Thomas, Elmore Co. (29-7) pinned Colton Sullivan, Elberta (24-4), (Fall 3:16).
152 pounds: Christian McCary, Tallassee (41-3) pinned Tyler Payton, Elmore County (18-3), (Fall 4:54).
160 pounds: Brady Goodwin, Holtville (41-5) dec. Xander Shook, Shelby Co. (40-6), (Dec 6-4).
170 pounds: Cole Sykes, Shelby Co. (11-1) pinned Weston Reed, Gulf Shores (42-10), (Fall 5:22).
182 pounds: Landon Everett, Gulf Shores (49-7) d. Caden Griffith, Tallassee (45-4), (Dec 3-2).
195 pounds: Clark Wood, Elmore Co. (29-9) pinned Hunter Chavis, Holtville (20-22), (Fall 0:20).
220 pounds: Jacob Clark, Beauregard (45-6) pinned Jackson Russ, Gulf Shores (32-15), (Fall 1:35).
285 pounds: Sam Schepker, Gulf Shores (55-6) dec. Christopher Eyerly, Elmore Co. (35-6), (Dec 6-4).
Class 1A-4A North Super Regional
Team scoring
1-Ashville 214.5; 2-Weaver 204.0; 3-Dora 146.0; 4-New Hope 126.0; 5-St. John Paul II 116.5; 6-Corner 114.0; 7-Deshler 104.0; 7-Ohatchee 104.5; 9-White Plains 103.5; 10-Madison County 100.0.
Individual championships
106 pounds: Briley Carter (Ohatchee) 31-1, So., d. Dalton Fink (Weaver) 35-9, Fr. (MD 11-3).
113 pounds: Tanner Jarrell (White Plains) 56-3, So. pinned Benjamin Santy (St. John Paul II) 52-11, So. (Fall 3:59).
120 pounds: Mason Hahm (White Plains) 49-2, So. pinned Jayden Rouse (Dora) 38-1, Jr. (Fall 1:37).
126 pounds: Marcus Wright (Westminster Christian Academy) 18-4, Sr. pinned Nathan Cox (Madison County) 40-13, So. (Fall 1:51).
132 pounds: Damon Clayton (Dora) 34-0, Sr. d. Camden Hamric (Susan Moore) 57-4, Sr. (MD 9-0).
138 pounds: David Herrick (Cherokee County) 18-4, Jr. d. Brooks Balentine (Deshler) 31-10, Sr. (Dec 7-0).
145 pounds: Jack Von Eschenbach (St. John Paul II) 55-2, Jr. d. Nick Williamson (Ashville) 60-8, Jr. (Dec 9-7).
152 pounds: Matthew King (Ohatchee) 28-2, Sr. pinned Tyler Ebner (Ashville) 58-5, So. (Fall 5:22).
160 pounds: Devin Jeffreys (Deshler) 42-3, Sr. d. Ricky Toney (New Hope) 23-3, Sr. (Dec 9-4).
170 pounds: Joshua Johannson (Weaver) 38-0, Sr. pinned Layton Pohl (New Hope) 29-6, Fr. (Fall 3:15).
182 pounds: Jonathan Foster (Dora) 36-0, Sr. pinned Anthony Usry (Weaver) 40-3, Sr. (Fall 5:43).
195 pounds: Mason Ellis (Madison County) 47-1, Jr. pinned Zeke Curvin (Pleasant Valley) 32-12, Sr. (Fall 2:56).
220 pounds: Layden Olson (Ashville) 25-5, Sr. d. Chris John Gurley (Piedmont) 42-7, Sr. (Dec 2-0).
285 pounds: Mason Wilson (Ashville) 48-5, Sr. pinned Connor Crump (Pleasant Valley) 36-11, Jr. (Fall 1:59).
Class 1A-4A South Super Regional
Team scoring
1-Saint James 182.5; 2-Ranburne 173.5; 3-Saks 148.0; 4-Cleburne County 142.0; 5-Prattville Christian 129.9; 6-Montgomery Catholic 117.0; 7. American Christian 115.0; 8-Alabama School/Blind 98.0; 9-W.S. Neal 93.5; 10-Oak Mountain 89.5
Individual championships
106 pounds: David Hill, Oak Grove (58-3) d. Drake Wood, Reeltown (41-6), (TF-1.5 2:15 (17-1)).
113 pounds: Trent Hopkins, Saks (49-4) d. Harry Grant, Beulah (31-4), (MD 8-0).
120 pounds: Braylen Corley, Saint James (28-5) d. Brysen Pugh, Prattville Christian (24-7), (Dec 8-6).
126 pounds: Fisher Deason, American Christian (29-4) d. Logan Hartson, Saint James (36-2), (Dec 9-8).
132 pounds: Shayd Arboneaux, Orange Beach (47-7) d. Joseph Rodriguez, Montgomery Catholic (28-3), (Dec 8-5).
138 pounds: Austen Mayfield, Cleburne Co. (44-2) d. Daymion Winfrey, Ala School/Blind (34-5) (Dec 7-2).
145 pounds: Gavin Monk, Montevallo (50-0) d. Nick Brawdy, Satsuma (48-8), (Dec 8-7).
152 pounds: Ny`Dariun Jones, Ala. School/Blind (35-4) pinned, Jake Huff, Saint James, Fall: 3:36).
160 pounds: Curtis Daniel, Ranburne (35-16) pinned Caleb Mullenix, American Christian (28-14), (Fall 1:34).
170 pounds: Zack Buchanan, Ranburne (36-5) d. Andrew Gil, Houston Academy (33-4), (Dec 4-0).
182 pounds: Bryton Clay, Cleburne Co. (27-14) pinned Jake Dean, Montgomery Catholic (28-8), (Fall 1:49).
195 pounds: Ansel Stinnett, American Christian (34-2) won over Chase Sterling, Orange Beach (30-7) (Medical Forfeit).
220: Ramond Pearson, Saks (29-15) pinned Andrew Salter, Walter Wellborn (32-16), (Fall 3:07).
285 pounds: Carson Hall, Ranburne (46-0) d. Aidan Cockrell, Prattville Christian (29-6), (Dec 5-0).