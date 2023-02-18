Prep wrestling: Weaver wins team title; Ranburne, White Plains, Ohatchee, Weaver wrestlers win crowns

HUNTSVILLE — Weaver won its second straight Class 1A/4A state wrestling championship Saturday, edging Dora by four points.
Joshua Johannson won the 170-pound championship with a pin over Layton Pohl of New Hope at 3:06 in the finals to clinch his fourth individual state championship. He wrapped up the season with a perfect 42-0 record. Johannson was named the meet's outstanding wrestler in 1A/4A.
Weaver, coached by Andy Fulmer, scored 105 points, while Dora had 101.
Also, Ranburne senior 285-pounder Carson Hall (50-0) pinned Prattville Christian junior Aiden Cockrell (37-9) in the final match of the 1A/4A division to claim his third straight state championship. He finished the season with 42 pins.
At 113 pounds, White Plains' Tanner Jarrell (59-3) won a state title by defeating Trent Hopkins (52-5), Saks (52-5) by decision 8-2.
Ohatchee's Matthew King (31-2) pinned Ny`dariun Jones of the Alabama School for the Blind for the 152-pound championship.
Vestavia Hills, coached by Tee Adams, captured the 7A state championship with 210 points, while Jasper, coached by Tripp Otis, claimed the 5A title with 116.5 points.
AHSAA 68th wrestling championships
Championship match pairings
Class 1A/4A
106 pounds: David Hill, Oak Grove (62-3), eighth, def. Briley Carter, Ohatchee (34-2), So, TF-1.5 3:16, 24-6.
113 pounds: Tanner Jarrell, White Plains (59-3) def. Trent Hopkins, Saks (52-5), Sr., DEC 8-2.
120 pounds: Jayden Rouse, Dora (41-1), Jr. pinned Mason Hahm, White Plains (52-3), So., FALL 6:00).
126 pounds: Marcus Wright, Whitesburg Chr. (22-4), Sr. def. Logan Hartson, Saint James (38-4), Jr., DEC 6-2.
132 pounds: Damon Clayton, Dora (37-0), Sr. def. Shayd Arboneaux, Orange Beach (50-8), Sr., DEC 5-0.
138 pounds: David Herrick, Cherokee Co. (21-4), Jr., def. Austen Mayfield, Cleburne Co. (46-3), So., DEC 6-0.
145 pounds: Gavin Monk, Montevallo (54-0), Sr. def. Jack Von Eschenbach, St. John Paul II (57-3), Jr., DEC 3-1.
152 pounds: Matthew King, Ohatchee (31-2), Sr. pinned Ny`dariun Jones, Alabama School/Blind (37-5), Sr., FALL 5:44.
160 pounds: Rickey Toney, New Hope (26-3), Sr. def. Devin Jeffreys, Deshler (44-4), Sr., DEC 6-4.
170 pounds: Joshua Johannson, Weaver (42-0), Sr. pinned Layton Pohl, New Hope (32-7, Fr.), FALL 3:06.
182 pounds: Jonathan Foster, Dora (40-0), Sr. def. Anthony Usry, Weaver (43-4), Sr., TF 1.5 5:02 (17-2).
195 pounds: Mason Ellis, Madison County (51-1), Jr., pinned Ansel Stinnett, American Christian (36-3), Sr., FALL 5:42.
220 pounds: Layden Olsen, Ashville (28-5), Sr. def. Charles Adams, Montevallo (37-9), Jr., MED FORFEIT
285 pounds: Carson Hall, Ranburne (50-0), Sr. pinned Aidan Cockrell, Prattville Christian (32-7), Jr., FALL 1:50.
Most outstanding wrestler: Joshua Johannson, Weaver (170 champ).
Class 5A
106 pounds: Colby Silva, Arab (62-3), Fr. Def. Rutland Phillips, Tallassee (49-4), Sr., DEC 2-0.
113 pounds: Stone Staton, Scottsboro (47-2), Fr. def. Kortez Samuels, Jasper (39-7), Fr., MAJ DEC 13-4.
120 pounds: Nick Sykes, Shelby County (46-6), So. Def. Preston Jones, Alexandria (46-1), Jr., DEC 9-4.
126 pounds: John Stewart, Scottsboro (40-1), Fr. Pinned Karson Poe, Moody (38-8), 8th, FALL 1:28.
132 pounds: Land Bell, Tallassee (43-3), So. pinned Ethan Caldwell Jasper (45-4), Sr., FALL 3:31.
138 pounds: Evan Phillips, Hayden (42-2), Sr. def. Caleb Mooney, Shelby County (41-13), Fr., TF 1.5 6:00 (17-1).
145 pounds: Brody Mizzell, Saint Clair County (34-1), Sr. pinned Josh Draskovic, Scottsboro (43-11), So., FALL 5:30.
152 pounds: Bentley Briscoe, Hayden (57-0), Sr. pinned Skylar Gomer, Moody (27-8), Jr., FALL 0:48.
160 pounds: Joshua Roe, Arab (57-6), Sr. def. Ansel Goggans, Scottsboro (48-4), Jr., DEC 3-2.
170 pounds: Cole Sykes, Shelby County (14-1), Jr. def. Evan Scrivner, St. Clair Co. (43-6), Sr., DEC 10-4.
182 pounds: Patrick Lawler, Arab (65-4), Sr. pinned Jamie Burnam, Jasper (43-8), Sr., FALL 3:27.
195 pounds: Cole Carter, Jasper (17-1), Jr., pinned Lucas Salcedo, Gulf Shores (33-2), Sr., FALL 3:48.
220 pounds: Will Caneer, Arab (53-1). Sr. pinned Logan Hall, Moody (51-5), Jr., FALL 1:21.
285 pounds: Christopher Eyerly, Elmore County (37-7), Jr. def. Sam Schepker, Gulf Shores (57-7), Jr., DEC 7-2.
Most outstanding wrestler: Will Caneer, Arab (220 champ).
Class 6A
106 pounds: Joseph Marcum, Homewood (50-4), Fr. Def. Wesley Miller, McAdory (65-12), Sr. DEC 9-5.
113 pounds: John Duncan, Pike Road (31-3), Jr. def. Stephen Springfield, Mountain Brook (50-10), So., DEC 7-4.
120 pounds: Brodie Christmas, Mortimer Jordan (37-1), Jr. def. Demarcus Powe, Gardendale (36-13), So., DEC 4-1.
126 pounds: Hudson Waldrop, McAdory (89-2). Sr. def. Gage Roberts, Hartselle (38-8), So., DEC 8-0.
132 pounds: Will Anderson, Athens (32-2), So. def. Lincoln Bryant, Hartselle (42-4), Jr., MAJ DEC 8-0.
138 pounds: Sam Sutton, Homewood (53-2), Sr. def. Chad Strickland, Wetumpka (43-3). Sr., DEC 1-0.
145 pounds: Isaiah Powe, Gardendale (54-0), Sr. pinned Jake Bryant, Pike Road (24-11), Sr., FALL 2:41.
152 pounds: Daishun Powe, Gardendale (56-0), Jr., def. Payton Roberts, Hartselle (35-7), Sr., MAJ DEC 12-4.
160 pounds: Christion Griggs, McAdory (74-3), Jr., def. Oliver Howard, Decatur (24-1), Jr., DEC 6-2.
170 pounds: Connor Russo, Stanhope Elmore (38-1) def. Aiden Knight, McAdory (86-1), Sr., DEC 3-2.
182 pounds: Savian Graham, McAdory (82-4), Sr. pinned D`vonte Simpson, Spanish Fort (22-2), Sr., FALL 2:40.
195 pounds: Seth Branham, Pelham (39-1) def. Allen Baker, Mountain Brook (40-9), Sr., DEC 7-3.
220 pounds: Christian Preston, Wetumpka (36-4), Jr., pinned Avery Boyette, Russell County (66-13), Jr., FALL 5:25.
285 pounds: Willie Cox, Wetumpka (46-2), Jr. def, . Gage Beyke, Gardendale (46-7), So., DEC 3-0.
Most outstanding wrestler: Seth Branham, Pelham (195 champ).
Class 7A
106 pounds: Clark Box, Hewitt-Trussville (59-5) def. Kiyan Simon, Huntsville (47-2), So. DEC 1-0.
113 pounds: Camden Tipton, Oak Mountain (62-7), Sr. def. Stone Phillips, Vestavia Hills (33-8), Fr., DEC 6-3.
120 pounds: Thomas Giere, Thompson (55-6), Sr. def. Kameron Stiffler, Enterprise (56-7), So., DEC 8-5.
126 pounds: Ty Sisson, Hoover (38-8), Sr. pinned Grier Hunt, Enterprise (53-8), So., FALL 4:39.
132 pounds: Yanik Simon, Huntsville (42-2), So. def. Kiowa Vines, Thompson (43-13), So., DEC 5-1.
138 pounds: Jake Ciccolella, Huntsville (46-2), Jr., def. Bradley Williams, Spain Park (56-), Fr., DEC 8-7.
145 pounds: Brady Campbell, Opelika (42-1), So., pinned Andrew Sullivan, Vestavia Hills (28-7), FALL 3:36.
152 pounds: Devin Stone, Thompson (40-3), Sr. def. Cody Kirk of Enterprise (55-2), So.. DEC 3-1.
160 pounds: John McKinney, Huntsville (40-5), Jr., def. Harris Mitchell, Vestavia Hills (22-2), Sr., DEC 9-2.
170 pounds: Carson Freeman, Thompson (49-9), Sr. def. Jackson Mitchell, Spain Park (42-4), Sr., DEC 3-2.
182 pounds: William Conlon, Spain Park (49-1), Sr. pinned Jack Lamey, Jr., Hoover (43-6), Sr., FALL 5:01.
195 pounds: Hunter Jones, Hewitt-Trussville (33-2), Sr. def. Kyle Oliveira, Spain Park (34-10), Sr., DEC 5-0.
220 pounds: Andrew Sykes, Vestavia Hills (18-2), Sr. def. Kalob Johnstone, Chelsea (42-3), Sr., SV-1, 3-1.
285 pounds: Rayshod Burts, Spain Park (52-3), Sr. def. Zack Chatman, Hewitt-Trussville (50-16), Jr., DEC 3-0.
Most outstanding wrestler: Hunter Jones, Hewitt-Trussville (195 champ).
Class 1A-4A team scoring
1. Weaver, 105.0
2. Dora, 101.0
2. Ashville, 98.5
4. Saint James, 80.5
5. Ranburne, 76.0
6. New Hope, 73.5
7. Ohatchee, 69.0
8. Madison County, 61.5
9. Deshler, 58.0
9. Saks, 58.0
Class 5A team scoring
1. Jasper, 116.5
2. Scottsboro, 110.5
3. Arab, 107.0
3. Gulf Shores, 95.0
5. Shelby County, 84.0
6. Hayden, 77.5
7. Tallassee, 70.0
8. Moody, 67.0
9. St. Clair County, 38.0
10. Elmore County, 32.0
Class 6A team scoring
1. McAdory, 160.5
2. Gardendale, 138.5
3. Mortimer Jordan, 134.0
3. Mountain Brook, 134.0
5. Homewood, 122.0
6. Hartselle, 110.5
7. Wetumpka, 94.5
8. Athens, 69.5
9. Pike Road, 66.0
10. Pelham, 56.0
Class 7A team scoring
1. Vestavia Hills, 210.0
2. Thompson, 195.0
3. Huntsville, 157.0
4. Hewitt-Trussville, 133.0
5. Spain Park, 116.5
6. Hoover, 100.0
7. Bob Jones, 98.5
8. Enterprise, 95.0
9. Chelsea, 52.5
10. Smiths Station, 40.0