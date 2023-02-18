 Skip to main content
Prep wrestling: Weaver wins team title; Ranburne, White Plains, Ohatchee, Weaver wrestlers win crowns

Weaver wrestling

Weaver's Joshua Johannson, right, claimed his fourth state title with the win over Layton Pohl in the Class 1A/4A 170-pound finals

 AHSAA photos| Marvin Gentry

HUNTSVILLE — Weaver won its second straight Class 1A/4A state wrestling championship Saturday, edging Dora by four points.

Joshua Johannson won the 170-pound championship with a pin over Layton Pohl of New Hope at 3:06 in the finals to clinch his fourth individual state championship. He wrapped up the season with a perfect 42-0 record. Johannson was named the meet's outstanding wrestler in 1A/4A.

Ranburne

Class 1A/4A 285-pound champion Carson Hall of Ranburne (left) won his third state championship.
Ohatchee wrestling

Matthew King of Ohatchee, left, beat Ny’Darian Jones of Alabama School for the Blind for a state wrestling title.
Oxford wrestling

Oxford’s Karlise Hubbard and Pell City’s Connor Miller battle in Class 6A preliminary wrestling.