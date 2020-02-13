Prep wrestling: Weaver's Johannson becomes first girl to win at state tournament

HUNTSVILLE — The first day of the state wrestling tournament saw Weaver seventh-grader Lena Johannson play her part in making history.
Johannson and Russell County senior Shelby Fugate became the first girls to win a match at the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s championship event. Johannson, competing in the 106-pound division, won her first-round match on a medical forfeit, and Fugate got a pin in her first consolation match.
Johannson’s victory was the first by a female in the event’s 65-year history, and Fugate’s pin was another first.
Hannah Gladden made history when she qualified for state at Gadsden City in 2012. She became the first Ohatchee wrestler to qualify two years in a row, when she made it in 2013.
Johannson’s victory Thursday was the first by a girl, and Fugate followed. Both will continue competing in the consolation bracket today in Propst Arena, with consolation and championship finals set for Saturday.
Here’s a look at how things stand overall for coverage-area teams and individuals:
Class 1A-5A
In team competition, Alexandria put up 44 points, one better than Ranburne, and stands third to Arab (76.5) and Jasper (56). Weaver is seventh (26.5), and Lincoln (24) is 10th.
Wrestlers still in the winners’ bracket through quarterfinals by weight class include Alexandria’s Kaleb Mathews (113), Lincoln’s Austin Creamer (120), Weaver’s Joshua Johansson (132), Weaver’s Cody Souder and Alexandria’s Jaden New (145), Cleburne County’s Zachary Williamson (152), Ranburne’s Christian Smith (195), Ranburne’s Carson Hall (220) and Ranburne’s Ben Buchanan (285).
Class 6A
Oxford stands in third with 62 points, behind Gardendale (80) and Benjamin Russell (74).
Oxford wrestlers still in the winners’ bracket through quarterfinals by weight class are Jakob Chisolm (138), Kendrick Young (145), Chase Hicks (152), Reed Hill (160) and Chanceton Holifield (195).