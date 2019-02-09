Defending state champion Oxford won its sectional Saturday, and Alexandria's Christian Knop maintained his consecutive match win streak.
The Yellow Jackets won the 6A North championship by only 3.5 points over Clay-Chalkville 181.5-178 at Birmingham.
In Montgomery, Saint James won the South 1A/5A title at Garrett Coliseum with 263 points. Alexandria was second with 203.
The top four finishers in each weight division at each site qualified to advance to the 64th AHSAA state championships at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center on Thursday-Saturday.
Knop extended his state-record consecutive match winning streak to 230, posting four wins in the 1A/5A 195-pound weight class. He had a 13-6 decision over Ranburne’s Christian Smith (39-5) in Saturday’s championship match. If Knop can win the state championship next week, it will be his fourth in a row and would make him the first wrestler in AHSAA history to win four straight titles going undefeated each season.
Saturday individual championship matches that included local wrestlers:
Class 1A-5A South
106 Pounds: Travis Bellar, Weaver (44-22), So. over Tennison Norton, Saint James (34-7), So. (Fall 1:37)
126 Pounds: Fletcher Swindall, Alexandria (59-1), Sr. over Jackson Howard, Saint James (38-2), Sr. (Fall 3:14)
132 Pounds: Jaden New, Alexandria (62-2), Fr. over Cody Souder, Weaver (61-10_, So. (Dec 5-4)
138 Pounds: Shane Beason, Cleburne County (38-5), Sr. over Gabe Robbins, Saint James (39-4), Jr. (Dec 8-3)
145 Pounds: Trey Gaines, Saint James (26-0), Sr. over Mathew Williamson, Cleburne County (39-5), So. (Fall 1:33)
152 Pounds: Zachary Williamson, Cleburne County (41-3), Jr. over Mason Bell, Tallassee (54-8), So. (Fall 1:44)
160 Pounds: Travis Hamilton, Saint James (20-3), Sr. over Spencer Jordan, Ranburne (37-9), Jr. (Dec 6-4)
195 Pounds: Christian Knop, Alexandria (67-0), Sr. over Christian Smith, Ranburne (39-5), Jr. (Dec 13-6)
220 Pounds: Sean Caleb Allison, Weaver (65-3), Sr. over Ben Buchanan, Ranburne (11-6), Jr. (Fall 2:51)
285 Pounds: Evan Cooper, Piedmont (39-2), Sr. over Skylar Payne, Alexandria (41-16), Sr. (Fall 0:28)
Class 1A/5A South team scoring: Saint James 263; Alexandria 203; Ranburne 197; Tallassee 193; Cleburne County 166; Elmore County 148; Weaver 134; Beauregard 130; Piedmont 204.5; Montevallo 85.
Class 6A North
126 Pounds: Landon Burrage, Oxford (48-10), Sr. over Devyn Scoggins, Gardendale (51-7), Jr. (Dec 8-6)
132 Pounds: J.C. Williams, Clay-Chalkville (35-7), Sr. over Wesley Slick, Oxford (43-8), Sr. (Dec 6-4)
145 Pounds: Brandon Seawright, Minor (33-2), Jr. over Jakob Chisolm, Oxford (55-4), So. (SV-1 4-2)
152 Pounds: Reed Hill, Oxford (55-3), Jr. over Jason Minchew, Shades Valley (36-4), So. (Fall 3:31)
170 Pounds: Theo Maxwell, Clay-Chalkville (38-5), Sr. over Kendrick Young, Oxford (31-25), So. (Dec 8-2)
220 Pounds: Carlos Miguel Figueroa, Homewood (40-0), Sr. over Kobe Shumaker, Oxford (26-16), So. (Fall 2:13)
Class 6A North team scoring: Oxford 181.5; Clay-Chalkville 178; Gardendale 173; Mae Jemison 125.5; Fort Payne 125; Homewood 117; Minor 113; Pell City 112.5; Athens 84; Hartselle 81.