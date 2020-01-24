Prep wrestling: Oxford's bid for fourth straight duals title comes up short

Oxford fell short in its bid to capture a fourth straight Class 6A duals wrestling state championship Friday night when the Yellow Jackets lost to Gardendale 40-26 at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham.
Gardendale took an early 10-0 lead after the first two matches of the night.
Octavius Adair and Kobe Shumaker helped Oxford cut the deficit to 10-7. Adair downed Jeremy Simpson 11-3 in the 220 match, earning four points for a major decision. Shumaker earned three points when he won a 13-11 decision over Riley Dunn at 285.
Things went south from there, as three straight pins gave Gardendale a commanding 28-7 lead. Brody Scoggins added three more points to the Gardendale lead when he won a 7-6 decision over Garrett Howell at 126.
Chase Hicks stopped the bleeding for Oxford by defeating Luis Sanchez 10-2 at 132, earning four points for a major decision. Oxford sliced its deficit down to 31-23 with pins from Jakob Chisolm and Kendrick Young. Chisolm pinned Devyn Scoggins in 1:13 of the 138 match, and Young followed with a pin of Vincent Zeigler in 4:10 of the 145 match.
Oxford’s dream of a fourth straight title was dashed when Gardendale’s Russ Boackle pinned Jaydon Thomas in 1:27 of the 152 match.
Tristen Latham earned Oxford’s last three points with a win over Kennedy Wyatt at 170.