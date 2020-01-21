Prep wrestling: Oxford moves into Class 6A duals finals

OXFORD -- Oxford wrestlers are one match away from winning their fourth straight Class 6A Duals wrestling state championship.
The Yellow Jackets hosted Wetumpka in the semifinal round Tuesday and won 43-25. Oxford will wrestle Gardendale for the Class 6A title on Friday at 6 p.m. in Birmingham at the Bill Harris Arena.
The evening didn’t start as well for Oxford as it ended. Second-year head coach Kyle Roughton lost the toss for odd-even in sending the first wrestler to the table in each weight class.
“We wanted to be even. That way they had to send their kid first in odd matches,” Roughton said. “They wanted the same thing we wanted to do.”
A blind draw by the officials started the match at 132 pounds. Oxford lost the first match then Chase Hicks gave Oxford a bust of momentum when he won a 4-3 decision at 138 over Kyler Adams, another of Wetumpka’s best wrestlers.
“Once (Adams) lost, I could see their whole team deflate a little bit,” Roughton said. “I think that helped us roll through.”
The 145 match, in which Oxford’s Kendrick Young won a 4-2 decision over Tyler Anthony, also was pivotal.
“When Kendrick beat Anthony at 145 that was huge for us because that was a match they wanted because they felt good about it,” Roughton said.
Young’s win tied the match at 6-6. At 152, Oxford’s Jakob Chisolm picked up six points for when his opponent was injured and elected not to continue. Tristen Latham of Oxford downed Trent Blankenship 9-0 at 160, earning four points for a major decision.
“Tristen Latham’s was huge because that’s another one that they got to pick the matchup and we won,” said Roughton.
As expected, Oxford’s Reed Hill won at 170 on a pin at 1:09. With his regular 182 unavailable, Roughton went to Octavius Adair against Wetumpka’s best in Mason Blackwell. Adair didn’t win but he avoided a pin. Oxford added another six points when Wetumpka had no one to send out to meet Payton Ratliff at 195.
At 220, Chanceton Holifield won the only overtime match of the evening, picking up a point on an escape for a sudden victory 6-5 win. When Holifield won, Roughton “jumped about as high as I could.”
“Holifield winning that match in overtime pretty much sealed the deal because we felt good about the (Kobe) Shumaker (heavyweight) match,” Roughton said.
Shumaker justified his coach’s faith in him by pinning Jacob Strickland in 1:09. By the time Kaleb Shelton, Oxford’s 113-pound pinning machine, reached the mat his team didn’t need a pin from him but Shelton wrestled like a pin was necessary and got it at 2:48.