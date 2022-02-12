Prep wrestling: Ohatchee, Weaver super sectional champions

Ohatchee won the Class 1A-4A North Super Sectional wrestling title Saturday in Birmingham, and Weaver won the 1A-4A South Super Sectional in Montgomery.
Both will be contenders at this week's state championships, which start Thursday in Huntsville.
All three reigning state champs – Vestavia (7A), Gardendale (5A-6A) and Ashville (1A-4A) also won super sectional titles or advanced a large number of wrestlers.
Ohatchee won the 1A-4A the North Super Sectional team title with 192 points, and defending state champ Ashville was second with 178. Deshler finished third with 164.5.
Ohatchee's (22-2) won the 152-pound class, beating Westminster Christian's Brendan Steder, and the Indians qualified nine wrestlers for state.
Weaver won the 1A-4A South title with 189 points. Cleburne County was runner-up with 169, and Saint James finished third with 158.
Weaver had four individual weight champions with Joshua Johannson (25-0) remaining undefeated to claim the 160-pound crown. Devin Anderson (43-0) also kept his unbeaten record intact for Weaver winning the 192 division.
Alexandria junior Jaden New also stayed undefeated by winning the 152-pound title at the 5A-6A North Super Regional. New (53-0) has won more than 150 straight matches.
Defending heavyweight champion Carson Hall (41-1) of Ranburne avenged his only loss of the season with a 5-1 decision over Montevallo’s Cole Dennis (43-5) in the 285-pound weight class.
Here are super sectional results:
AHSAA 2022 SOUTH SUPER SECTIONAL
CLASS 7A TEAM SCORING (Top 10)
Thompson 296; Hoover 202; Smiths Station 192; Auburn 116; Baker 102; Enterprise 95; Central-Phenix City 83; Foley 76; Daphne 66; Prattville 31.
CLASS 7A CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
106 Pounds: Thomas Giere, Thompson (32-9) d/ Jake Thompson, Hoover (31-8). Dec. 6-5.
113 Pounds: Kiowa Vines, Thompson (50-9) d. Kameron Stiffler, Enterprise (38-9), Fall 0:36.
120 Pounds: Zachary McFarland, Enterprise (43-2) d. Cory Jones, Thompson (35-11), SV-1 3-1.
126 Pounds: Yanni Vines, Thompson (38-3) d. Grier Hunt, Enterprise (38-10), Technical Fall, 22-7, 3:26.
132 Pounds: Nick Dempsey, Thompson (42-10) d. Kyron Sanks, Central-PC (34-9), Dec. 8-7.
138 Pounds: Broc Metcalf, Hoover (47-5) d. Parker Edmondson, Thompson (32-21), Dec. 2-1.
145 Pounds: James Latona, Thompson (52-3) d. Kyle Fontenot, Smiths Station (41-8), Fall 2:59.
152 Pounds: Ethan Lassere, Daphne (45-7) d. Paxton Miller, Thompson (37-20), M. For.
160 Pounds: Will Garrett, Thompson (36-9) d. Keith Christein, Hoover (28-12), Fall 2:43.
170 Pounds: Carson Freeman, Thompson (46-9) d. Dalton Kovacs, Baker (40-4), Dec. 5-0.
182 Pounds: Lance Peterson, Smiths Station (36-9) d. Jack Lamey, Hoover (39-6), M. For.
195 Pounds: Jeffery Tubbs, Thompson (39-16) d. Trace Gallman, Central-PC (34-9), Major dec. 10-2.
220 Pounds: Kyle Watson, Smiths Station (40-3) d. Desmond Nesbitt, Central-PC (35-7), Major dec. 10-2.
285 Pounds: Barron Criddle, Thompson (28-17) d. Jacob Wilson, Baker (7-5), Fall 2:07.
CLASS 5A-6A TEAM SCORING
McAdory 223; Mountain Brook 217.5; Homewood 194; Gulf Shores 161.5; Chelsea 154; Wetumpka 125; Pelham 121.5; Shelby County 108; Spanish Fort 106.5; Helena 98.5.
CLASS 5A-6A CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
106 Pounds: Trae Peeler, Pelham (36-3) d. Noah Guthrie, Gulf Shores (55-3), Dec 6-3.
113 Pounds: Ramon Lozada, Elmore County, (25-2) d. John Duncan, Pike Road ( 38-3), Dec. 7-3.
120 Pounds: Chad Strickland, Wetumpka (39-2) d. Graham Miner, Homewood (51-8), Dec. 5-2.
126 Pounds: Hudson Waldrop, Mcadory (84-4) d. Noah Smith, Wetumpka (35-6), technical fall (18-2) 4:26.
132 Pounds: Gabe Warren, Spanish Fort (33-2) d. Sam Sutton, Homewood (51-5), Dec. 7-4.
138 Pounds: Noah Schilleci, Pelham (31-11) d. Coleman Bates, Mtn Brook (17-3), Dec. 5-3.
145 Pounds: Brady Campbell, Opelika (38-2) d. Bryce Wanagat, Pelham (34-6), Dec. 4-3.
152 Pounds: Cole Sykes, Shelby County (68-1) d. Woody Fipps, Mountain Brook (53-8), Dec. 3-1.
160 Pounds: Gray Ortis, Mountain Brook (55-1) d. Connor Russo, Stanhope Elmore (42-3), Major decision 17-8.
170 Pounds: Aiden Knight, McAdory (76-3) d. David Latimer, Robertsdale (39-6), Fall 3:42.
182 Pounds: Savian Graham, McAdory (77-12) d. Kalob Johnstone, Chelsea (32-3), Dec. 6-1.
195 Pounds: Jack Pritchard, Opelika (39-4) d. Zander Terry, Pelham (44-11), Dec. 9-4.
220 Pounds: Avery Boyette, Russell County (55-8) d. Jaxon Hudgins, McAdory (38-13), Dec. 3-2.
285 Pounds: Caleb Foster, Stanhope Elmore (15-0) d. Willie Cox, Wetumpka (43-6), Dec. 5-0.
CLASS 1A-4A TEAM SCORING (Top 10)
Weaver 189; Cleburne County 169; Saint James 158; Montevallo 132; Saks 114; Montgomery Catholic 114; Bayshore Christian 87.5; White Plains 83; Prattville Christian 78; Ranburne 77.
CLASS 1A-4A CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
106 Pounds: Zeke Dernlan, Bayshore Christian (30-4) D. Dalton Fink, Weaver (46-7), Technical Fall (15-0) 3:25.
113 Pounds: Shamar Heard, Cleburne County (37-2) d. Gavin Kilgore, White Plains (16-2), Fall, 3:16).
120 Pounds: Logan Hartson, Saint James (38-3) d. Austen Mayfield, Cleburne County (44-7), Dec. 9-3.
126 Pounds: Gavin Monk, Montevallo (53-2) d. Granger Hicks, Saint James (26-3), Fall, 2:55.
132 Pounds: Charlie Paracca, Montevallo (26-10) d. Zachary Scott, Cleburne County (26-13), Major decision, 14-1.
145 Pounds: Titus Franklin, Montgomery Catholic (30-1) d. Sam Adams, Montevallo (44-10), Fall 2:34.
152 Pounds: John Bussey, Saks (19-7) d. John Lexin Caldwell, Ranburne (24-7), Dec. 4-2.
160 Pounds: Joshua Johannson, Weaver (25-0) d. Shawn Sponsler, Montgomery Catholic (20-6), Fall 0:30.
170 Pounds: Anthony Usry, Weaver (47-1) d. Andrew Allen, Prattville Christian (34-5), Fall 4:47.
182 Pounds: Devin Anderson, Weaver (43-0) d. Clayton Craft, Saint James (42-4), Fall 2:19
195 Pounds: Brandon Jolliff, Weaver (29-13) d. Will Johnson, Cleburne County (26-19), Fall 2:12.
220 Pounds: Russell Clanton, Cleburne County (435) d. William Rainer, Bayshore Christian (33-5), Fall 3:15.
285 Pounds: Carson Hall, Ranburne (41-1) d. Cole Dennis, Montevallo (43-5), Dec. 5-1.
AHSAA 2022 NORTH SUPER SECTIONAL
CLASS 7A TEAM SCORING (Top 10)
Vestavia Hills 247.5; Hewitt-Trussville 185.5; Huntsville 154.5; Bob Jones 115; Spain Park 112.5; Oak Mountain 108.5; Grissom 74; Sparkman 69; James Clemens 47; Tuscaloosa County 28.
CLASS 7A CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
106 pounds: Stone Phillips, Vestavia Hills (22-4) d. Kiyan Simon, Huntsville (55-5) (Fall 2:35).
113 pounds: Yanik Simon, Huntsville (49-1) d. Camden Tipton, Oak Mountain (50-5) (Dec 8-3).
120 pounds: Kirk Smitherman, Oak Mountain (54-6) d. Mac Chandler, Vestavia Hills (26-12) (Dec 4-3).
126 pounds: Bradley Williams, Spain Park (37-9) d. Carson Farris, Vestavia Hills (4-3) (Dec 7-2).
132 pounds: Austin Buird, Oak Mountain (44-5) d. Andy Hoggard, Sparkman (38-4) (Dec 13-8).
138 pounds: Jon Michael Turis, Grissom (33-1) d. Andrew Sullivan, Vestavia Hills (35-12) (Fall 2:54).
145 pounds: Logan Reaves, Hewitt-Trussville (41-6) d. Jacob Handy, Grissom (40-11) (Fall 4:44).
152 pounds: Lucas Reaves, Hewitt-Trussville (34-6) d. Manny Marrero. Bob Jones (36-3) (MD 12-2).
160 pounds: Harris Mitchell, Vestavia Hills (27-3) d. Jonas Cardamone, Sparkman (39-2) (SV-1 6-4).
170 pounds: John Edwards, Vestavia Hills, (27-3) d. Jonas Cardamone, Sparkman (39-2) (SV-1 6-4).
182 pounds: William Conlon, Spain Park (34-7) d. Evan Pippin, Bob Jones (50-4) (SV-1 5-3).
195 pounds: Hunter Jones, Hewitt-Trussville (41-3) d. Todd Whitmire, Huntsville (49-9) (Dec 8-3).
220 pounds: Andrew Sykes, Vestavia Hills (17-0) d. Chris Hawkins, Hewitt-Trussville (46-10) (Fall 1:37).
285 pounds: Rayshod Burts, Spain Park (34-8) d. Mitch Taylor, Vestavia Hills (36-9) (UTB 4-3).
CLASS 5A-6A TEAM SCORING (Top 10)
Mortimer Jordan 214; Gardendale 213.5; Arab 210; Scottsboro 181.5; Jasper 181; Fort Payne 159; Moody 152; Southside-Gadsden 125; Alexandria 110; Hayden 102.
CLASS 5A-6A CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
106 pounds: Preston Jones, Alexandria (47-1) d. Caleb Wright. Mortimer Jordan (45-6) (Dec 5-0).
113 pounds: Erius Clark, Moody (40-7) d. Brodie Christmas, Mortimer Jordan HS (45-4) (Inj. 2:35).
120 pounds: Will Anderson, Athens (28-1) d. John Stewart, Scottsboro (33-4) (Dec 5-1).
126 pounds: Clinton Stewart, Scottsboro (38-1) d. Jax Cyrus, Fort Payne (24-11) (Fall 1:17).
132 pounds: Daishon Powe, Gardendale (46-0) d. Lincoln Bryant, Hartselle (27-6) (Fall 3:06).
138 pounds: Cory Land, Moody (52-0) d. Isaiah Powe, Gardendale (47-1) (Dec 14-7).
145 pounds: Trent Gilham, Springville (47-2) d. Joshua Roe, Arab (52-10) (Dec 3-0).
152 pounds: Jaden New, Alexandria (53-0) d. Ryan Summerlin Moody (32-3) (Dec 3-1).
160 pounds: Melton Powe, Gardendale (36-1) d. Oliver Howard, Decatur (27-2) (Dec 8-2).
170 pounds: Keenan Wyatt, Gardendale (49-0) d. Luke Jasper, Mortimer Jordan (50-3) (Fall 4:55).
182 pounds: Caleb Roe, Arab (50-3) d. Kennedy Wyatt, Gardendale (49-2) (Dec 6-2).
195 pounds: Cole Carter, Jasper (62-2) d. Kolby Clark, Scottsboro (17-3) (MD 8-0).
220 pounds: William Caneer, Buckhorn (35-0) d. Lake Gurley, Mortimer Jordan (48-8) (Fall 3:20).
285 pounds: Jerrod Harden, Southside-Gadsden (37-5) d. Hunter Claborn, Decatur (25-1) (Fall 5:09).
CLASS 1A-4A TEAM SCORING (Top 10)
Ohatchee 192; Ashville 178; Deshler 164.5; Dora 143.5; New Hope 94; Piedmont 92; St. John Paul II Catholic 91.5; American Christian 81; Cherokee County 67.5; Madison County 66.
CLASS 1A-4A CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
106 pounds: Adrian Waugh, New Hope (19-5) de. Biiley Carter, Ohatchee (31-6), Fall: 5:58.
113 pounds: Jayden Rouse, Dora (43-7) d. Hayden Adkins, Deshler (26-10), Dec. 7-1.
120 pounds: Julian Lowe, St. John Paul II (48-14) d. Baron House. Pleasant Valley (28-9) (Fall 4:21).
126 pounds: Marcus Wright, Westminster Christian, (14-1) d. Damon Clayton, Dora (18-3) (Dec 6-1).
132 pounds: Jack Von Eschenbach, St. John Paul II (50-4) d. Brooks Balentine, Deshler (25-11) (MD 15-4).
138 pounds: Dathan Laster, Deshler (34-12) d. Tyler Ebner, Ashville (32-9) (Dec 8-5).
145 pounds: River Scruggs, American Christian Academy (31-2) d. Malachi Goble, Ohatchee (19-3) (MD 12-4).
152 pounds: Matthew King, Ohatchee (22-2) d. Brendan Steder, Westminster Christian (19-7), (Fall 5:07).
160 pounds: Delvin Taylor, Dora (29-19) d. Travis Smith, Ashville (21-18) (Fall 4:42).
170 pounds: Jonathan Foster, Dora (42-9) d. Devon Jeffreys, Deshler (20-5) (Fall 1:26).
182 pounds: Dylan Harris, Ashville (32-3) d. Cody Freer, Ohatchee (29-8) (Fall 3:25).
195 pounds: Mason Ellis, Madison County (25-2) d. Troy Galloway, Ohatchee (30-2) (Dec 4-3).
220 pounds: Layden Olson, Ashville (36-7) d. Ethan Thrash, Ohatchee (16-3) (Fall 5:58).
285 pounds: Mason Wilson, Ashville (39-3) d. Anthony Flores. Susan Moore (19-11) (Fall 0:55).