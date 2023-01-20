Prep wrestling: Johannson's individual title helps Weaver to third in state

BIRMINGHAM — Weaver finished third in the AHSAA girls wrestling championships Friday, and Lena Johannson capped an unbeaten season by winning the 138-pound crown.
Johannson went 26-0 this season. Also for Weaver, Ali Anderson (21-6) was second in the 114-pound division, and Mariah Johannson (27-4) was second at 120 pounds.
In the team standings, Weaver scored 128.5 points, which trailed state champion Sparkman (191) and Daphne (180).
Friday's competition took place at Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Thursday's preliminaries in the two-day match took place at Thompson High School.
Girls wrestling tournament results
Team standings
1, Sparkman 191; 2, Daphne 180; 3, Weaver 128.5; 4, Enterprise 126.5; 5, Central-Phenix City 122; 5, Thompson 122; 7, Enterprise 115; 8, Arab 104; 9, Auburn 73; 10, Montgomery Catholic 60; 11, Pinson Valley 57; 12, Brookwood 56, 13, Baldwin County 50; 14, Northside Methodist 50; 15, Baker 49; 16, Gulf Shores 47.
Individual championships
100 pounds: Alanah Girard, Daphne (38-2) pinned Erin Clarkson, Auburn (19-4), Fall 1:47.
107 pounds: Juliana Eldridge, Wetumpka (21-0) dec. Madilyn Rodgers, Arab (15-2), 10-4.
114 pounds: Katherine Grigsby, Hewitt-Trussville (34-1) pinned Ali Anderson, Weaver (21-6), Fall 1:42 1:41.
120 pounds: Evelyn Holmes-Smith, Enterprise (36-0) pinned Mariah Johannson, Weaver (27-4), Fall 1:18.
126 pounds: Carly Thomas, Bob Jones (28-1) pinned Jessalynn Allen, Grissom (19-2), Fall 1:42.
132 pounds: Kalyse Hill, Daphne (35-0) dec. Raya Carpenter, Tuscaloosa County (5-4), 5-3.
138 pounds: Lena Johannson, Weaver (26-0) pinned Aenaya Vines, Thompson (33-4), Fall 0:37.
145 pounds: Akerah Artis, Sparkman (31-0), pinned Charlotte Parker, Montgomery Catholic (16-3), Fall, 2:36.
152 pounds: Reagan Grant, Sparkman (25-2) pinned Autumn Boutwell, Arab (17-6) Fall, 0:25.
165 pounds: Mackenzie Schultz, Enterprise (33-0) dec. Kaylee Holder, Daphne (23-3), Tech Fall 17-2.
185 pounds: Aniyah Griffin, Pinson Valley (35-0) pinned Joy Hawkins, Sparkman (24-1). Fall, 1:58.
235 pounds: Tamara Reed, Baldwin County (17-0) pinned Mallory Ladd, Enterprise (16-2), Fall 0:34.
Weaver finished third, thanks in part to Lena Johannson (26-0) winning the 138-pound title.
Artis (31-0) remained undefeated this season by pinning Montgomery Catholic’s Charlotte Parker to win the 145-pound title, and Grant needed just 25 seconds to pin Arab’s Autumn Boutwell in the 152-pound final. Sparkman’s Joy Hawkins also finished runner-up at 185 pounds.
“These girls work just as hard as, or maybe even harder than, the boys just to be accepted into the sport,” Sparkman coach Ronnie Watson said. “Winning this championship, it’s big.”
Sparkman’s Akerah Artis and Reagan Grant won individual wrestling titles, pushing Sparkman to the 2023 AHSAA Girls Wrestling championship Friday at Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Sparkman scored 191 points in the two-day tournament, which featured preliminary and elimination matches at Thompson High School at nearby Alabaster on Thursday. All 12 weight-class championship matches on Friday were held at the CrossPlex.
Daphne finished runner-up in the team competition with 180 points, as eighth-grader Alana Girard (38-2) won the 100-pound title and sophomore Kalyse Hill (35-0) won the 132-pound championship. Kaylee Holder (23-3) was runner-up at 165 pounds.
Two Enterprise wrestlers won individual titles – Evelyn Holmes Smith (36-0) at 120 pounds and Mackenzie Shultz (33-0) at 165 pounds – to help the Wildcats finish fourth.
Pinson Valley’s Aniyah Griffin (35-0) won the days’ most anticipated match, as she pinned Hawkins (24-1), who was previously undefeated, in the 185-pound final. Baldwin County’s Tamara Reed (17-0) also stayed undefeated by pinning Enterprise’s Mallory Ladd in less than a minute in the 235-pound final.
Complete results from Friday’s AHSAA Girls’ Wrestling tourney are below.