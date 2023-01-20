 Skip to main content
Prep wrestling: Johannson's individual title helps Weaver to third in state

By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

BIRMINGHAM — Weaver finished third in the AHSAA girls wrestling championships Friday, and Lena Johannson capped an unbeaten season by winning the 138-pound crown.

Johannson went 26-0 this season. Also for Weaver, Ali Anderson (21-6) was second in the 114-pound division, and Mariah Johannson (27-4) was second at 120 pounds.

Lena Johannson won the 138-pound division at the Alabama girls state wrestling tournament Friday.