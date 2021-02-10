Prep wrestling: Calhoun County has 105 wrestlers heading to state championship meets

Calhoun County and surrounding counties will boast 105 wrestlers representing 11 high schools in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s state tournaments, which start this weekend.
Because of COVID-19 precautions, the AHSAA dispersed its three classification groupings into separate tournaments at separate sites. The Class 1A-4A tournament is Friday and Saturday at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum, and the 7A tournament is Friday and Saturday at Birmingham CrossPlex Bill Harris Arena.
The 5A-6A tournament is Feb. 18-20 at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center.
The AHSAA released an initial list of qualifying wrestlers Sunday morning, based on the top 16 in each weight class, in each classification. Coaches had a 48-hour appeal period, after which the AHSAA released the final list of qualifiers.
Classification breakdowns changed this year. The old setup had divisions for 1A-5A, 6A and 7A. This year, the AHSAA has separate divisions for 1A-4A, 5A-6A and 7A.
Weight-class brackets for each division are available at Trackwrestling.com. Here is the list of state-qualifying wrestlers from The Star’s coverage area, with weight class:
Class 5A-6A state championships
Feb. 18-20
Von Braun Center, Huntsville
Alexandria
106 Preston Jones
113 Jermaree McClellan
132 Aden Whittaker
145 Carson Farr
152 Jaden New
160 Donavon Lomax-Young
170 Caleb Woods
182 Daniel Finley
195 Connor Hall
220 Caleb McCulley
285 Juddson Cromer
Lincoln
106 Fabian Kearse
113 Aaron Davis
120 John Kelly
126 Lavont Finley
132 Jamichael Finley
145 Quin Cotten
160 Landon McClendon
195 Matthew Davis
Oxford
113 Kaleb Shelton
120 Tristan Williams
132 Preston Smith
138 Michael Howell
145 Chase Hicks
152 Kendrick Young
160 Jakob Chisolm
170 Tristen Latham
182 Chanceton Holifield
195 Payton Ratliff
220 Kobe Shumaker
Class 1A-4A state championships
Friday, Saturday
Garrett Coliseum, Montgomery
Cleburne County
106 Austen Mayfield
113 Shamar Heard
120 Anthony Champion
126 Ian McGowan
132 Ronin Brower
138 Brennen Butler
152 Samuel Adams
160 Jimmy O`Kelley
170 Justin Pate
182 Gavin Wright
195 Zachary Salter
220 Russell Clanton
285 Eli Brown
Ohatchee
106 Briley Carter
113 Zane Calhoun
120 Kasin Bramlett
132 Deacon Engles
138 Malachi Goble
145 JT Weathington
152 Matthew King
160 James Howard
182 Cody Freer
195 Troy Galloway
220 Tristin Kiker
Piedmont
113 Izak Duke
120 Dylan Melendez
126 Chase Jenkins
132 Caleb Tidwell
138 Alex Cullen
145 Clay Bragg
152 Hunter Bagley
160 Kaleb Thomason
170 J.T. Coheely
182 Jalon Helm
195 Brax Bragg
Pleasant Valley
106 Baron House
170 Zeke Curvin
182 Trevin Coheley
195 Hunter Sallee
220 Travis Atchley
285 Connor Crump
Ranburne
113 Luke Truett
120 Braden Driver
126 Nathan Boone
138 Zack Buchanan
145 John Lexin Caldwell
152 Ryan Van Pelt
160 Tylor Cornwell
285 Carson Hall
Saks
106 Aden Davis
113 Trent Hopkins
120 Matthew Kenneway
132 Ayden Vanhoose
138 John Bussey
182 Jeremy Waters
195 Coltin Harper
220 Treveon Bolton
285 Devontee Funderburg
Weaver
106 Dalton Fink
113 Trevor Morris
120 Gianluca Torres
132 Travis Bellar
138 Lena Johannson
145 Anthony Usry
152 Joshua (J.D.) Johannson
160 Cody Souder
182 Devin Anderson
220 Taylor Thompson
285 Cameron Thornton
White Plains
106 Gavin Kilgore
113 Mark Ponder
145 Jaylen Thomas
152 Logan Morrow
170 Luke Campbell
182 Josh Kirby