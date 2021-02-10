You are the owner of this article.
Prep wrestling: Calhoun County has 105 wrestlers heading to state championship meets

2021 county wrestling

Weaver's Trevor Morris wrestles Alexandria;s Jemarae McClellan during the 2021 Calhoun County wresting Tournament at Saks High School. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Calhoun County and surrounding counties will boast 105 wrestlers representing 11 high schools in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s state tournaments, which start this weekend.

Because of COVID-19 precautions, the AHSAA dispersed its three classification groupings into separate tournaments at separate sites. The Class 1A-4A tournament is Friday and Saturday at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum, and the 7A tournament is Friday and Saturday at Birmingham CrossPlex Bill Harris Arena.

The 5A-6A tournament is Feb. 18-20 at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center.

The AHSAA released an initial list of qualifying wrestlers Sunday morning, based on the top 16 in each weight class, in each classification. Coaches had a 48-hour appeal period, after which the AHSAA released the final list of qualifiers.

Classification breakdowns changed this year. The old setup had divisions for 1A-5A, 6A and 7A. This year, the AHSAA has separate divisions for 1A-4A, 5A-6A and 7A.

Weight-class brackets for each division are available at Trackwrestling.com. Here is the list of state-qualifying wrestlers from The Star’s coverage area, with weight class:

Class 5A-6A state championships

Feb. 18-20

Von Braun Center, Huntsville

Alexandria

106 Preston Jones

113 Jermaree McClellan

132 Aden Whittaker

145 Carson Farr

152 Jaden New

160 Donavon Lomax-Young

170 Caleb Woods

182 Daniel Finley

195 Connor Hall

220 Caleb McCulley

285 Juddson Cromer

Lincoln

106 Fabian Kearse

113 Aaron Davis

120 John Kelly

126 Lavont Finley

132 Jamichael Finley

145 Quin Cotten

160 Landon McClendon

195 Matthew Davis

Oxford

113 Kaleb Shelton

120 Tristan Williams

132 Preston Smith

138 Michael Howell

145 Chase Hicks

152 Kendrick Young

160 Jakob Chisolm

170 Tristen Latham

182 Chanceton Holifield

195 Payton Ratliff

220 Kobe Shumaker

Class 1A-4A state championships

Friday, Saturday

Garrett Coliseum, Montgomery

Cleburne County

106 Austen Mayfield

113 Shamar Heard

120 Anthony Champion

126 Ian McGowan

132 Ronin Brower

138 Brennen Butler

152 Samuel Adams

160 Jimmy O`Kelley

170 Justin Pate

182 Gavin Wright

195 Zachary Salter

220 Russell Clanton

285 Eli Brown

Ohatchee

106 Briley Carter

113 Zane Calhoun

120 Kasin Bramlett

132 Deacon Engles

138 Malachi Goble

145 JT Weathington

152 Matthew King

160 James Howard

182 Cody Freer

195 Troy Galloway

220 Tristin Kiker

Piedmont

113 Izak Duke

120 Dylan Melendez

126 Chase Jenkins

132 Caleb Tidwell

138 Alex Cullen

145 Clay Bragg

152 Hunter Bagley

160 Kaleb Thomason

170 J.T. Coheely

182 Jalon Helm

195 Brax Bragg

Pleasant Valley

106 Baron House

170 Zeke Curvin

182 Trevin Coheley

195 Hunter Sallee

220 Travis Atchley

285 Connor Crump

Ranburne

113 Luke Truett

120 Braden Driver

126 Nathan Boone

138 Zack Buchanan

145 John Lexin Caldwell

152 Ryan Van Pelt

160 Tylor Cornwell

285 Carson Hall

Saks

106 Aden Davis

113 Trent Hopkins

120 Matthew Kenneway

132 Ayden Vanhoose

138 John Bussey

182 Jeremy Waters

195 Coltin Harper

220 Treveon Bolton

285 Devontee Funderburg

Weaver

106 Dalton Fink

113 Trevor Morris

120 Gianluca Torres

132 Travis Bellar

138 Lena Johannson

145 Anthony Usry

152 Joshua (J.D.) Johannson

160 Cody Souder

182 Devin Anderson

220 Taylor Thompson

285 Cameron Thornton

White Plains

106 Gavin Kilgore

113 Mark Ponder

145 Jaylen Thomas

152 Logan Morrow

170 Luke Campbell

182 Josh Kirby

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

