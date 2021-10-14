Prep vollleyball: Donoho sweeps to area title

Looking to make its third consecutive run to the Class 1A title match, Donoho swept its way through the first step Thursday.
The Falcons beat Faith Christian 25-8, 25-12, 25-13 and Ragland 25-11, 25-19, 25-21 in the Area 10 tournament at home.
Donoho will play Belgreen in the North Regional on Oct. 21 in Huntsville. The winner will play the South Lamar-Holy Spirit winner at 3:30 p.m.
Hitter Maggie Wakefield was the area-tourney most valuable player, and teammate Naira Rehman was the defensive MVP.
Joining them on the all-tournament team were Donoho’s Lily Grace Draper and Mary Marshall Perry, Ragland’s Cadence Buchanan, Sammie Day Jones, Campbell Grace Adams and Addie Campbell, Faith Christian’s Megan Ford and Jacksonville Christian’s Jacie Brackett.