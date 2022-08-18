 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball: White Plains, PV open with victories

High school volleyball teaser
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Editor's note: Prep coaches are encouraged to report results with top performers as soon as possible after games. Include the following emails: jmedley@annistonstar.com, hayden.medley@gmail.com, jaredgravette@annistonstar.com, medwards@annistonstar.com

WHITE PLAINS White Plains rallied after losing the first set 20-25 Thursday and won the next three against Piedmont, 26-24, 25-19, 25-16, in the volleyball season openers for both teams. 