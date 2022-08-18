Prep volleyball: White Plains, PV open with victories

WHITE PLAINS — White Plains rallied after losing the first set 20-25 Thursday and won the next three against Piedmont, 26-24, 25-19, 25-16, in the volleyball season openers for both teams.
Top performers for White Plains:
—Macy Scism, six kills, three aces.
—Braeton Moran, five aces, four kills, 24 assists.
—Bella Higgins, nine aces, 16 kills, five blocks, 10 digs.
—Leighton Arnold: six kills, two aces, five digs.
Pleasant Valley 3, Hokes Bluff 0: Lily Henry had 13 kills and one block as Pleasant Valley swept Hokes Bluff 25-22, 25-5, 26-24. Pleasant Valley’s other top performers:
—Maddie Schwabe, eight kills, 18 digs.
—Allie Bryant, 13 digs, three aces.
Pleasant Valley will play host to DAR, Oxford and White Plains on Saturday.
Oxford drops two: Oxford lost to Thompson 24-26, 14-25 and to Southside 13-25, 25-27 to open the season Thursday. Top performers for Oxford:
—Jamea Gaston: six kills, five assists, five digs.
—Payton Brooks: eight digs, 11 assists.
—Ashlyn Burns: eight digs.
—Abbie Mitchell: eight kills, five digs.
—Daelyn Bozeman: six kills, five digs.
—Arilyn Pool: seven digs.
—Jaslyn Montgomery: four kills, two assists.
Munford 3, Vincent 0: Anijah Gladden had seven aces, and Blair Darby had seven kills as the Lions rolled 25-10, 25-9, 25-15.
Other top performers for Munford:
—Kyleigh Hurst: 15 assists, one ace, one kill.
—Ashtyn Bishop: three digs, two aces, one assist, three digs.
—Ellie Jones: five aces, four kills, one dig.
—Mylie Stephens, four kills.