White Plains scored a 19-25, 25-18, 25-14, 26-24 win over Cherokee County on Thursday night.
White Plains’ top performers:
—Gracie Morgan, 17 kills, two blocks, 14 digs, two aces
—Kassidy Ledbetter, 15 kills, two blocks, two aces, two digs
—Allison Arenth, eight kills, two blocks, six digs
—Reece Roberts, 31 Assists, two aces, five digs
—Natalie Pinto, 23 Assists, three digs, two kills
—Emma Ponder, four aces, six digs, two kills
—Peyton Helms, 10 digs
—Lilly Ponder, six kills, two digs
—Ashlyn Cryer, three digs, four kills
Oxford 3, Pleasant Valley 0: The Yellow Jackets knocked off the Raiders 25-19, 25-17, 25-17.
Oxford coach Rachel Poe said Lakijah Brown played well offensively and Brittany Davis defensively. She added that Shania Vincent had a good all-around game.
The Yellow Jackets improved to 19-15 on the season and open play in the Calhoun County tournament Saturday at noon.