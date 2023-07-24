Prep volleyball: White Plains' Higgins takes volleyball talent to Australia

After showing that she's one of the top volleyball players in the county last fall, White Plains' Isabella Higgins showcased her high level of volleyball play halfway across the world this summer.
Higgins traveled to Sydney, Australia, at the beginning of July, where she played eight volleyball games across three days in the Australia Junior Championships.
“Considering all the travel we did, it was kind of tiring, but it was a lot of fun playing with the girls that I played with,” Higgins said. “We had very good team chemistry and it was really nice to be a part of that.”
Her experience in Australia all started with an invitation email that she thought was a scam.
When she realized the legitimacy of the email, Higgins said she got registered and started to get on some Zoom calls with those who invited her to get logistics sorted out.
After everything fell into place, she hopped on a plane from Atlanta to Los Angeles to get her journey started.
“I flew from Atlanta to LA, and in LA, we met our team,” Higgins said. “And then we flew 15 hours to Sydney and then we played two days later. We had one practice that was 40 minutes long.”
She said that her teammates came from all over the country, with one of her teammates coming from Alabama. She recalled that her teammate from Alabama was from Hazel Green.
“We had people from all over,” Higgins said. “We actually had three people from New York. I know some other teams had people from Alaska, we had someone from Texas, North Carolina and we had one other person from Alabama.”
Higgins, who was named a first-team middle hitter on The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A all-Calhoun County volleyball team last season, said that she had to adjust to the different set of rules Australian volleyball had.
“It was a lot different, their rules are different,” Higgins said. “You can only have six subs and you can only serve one person in, I think twice, and then they have to stay in. Their book is completely different, you have to sign off on all your players stuff like that, and you have to change sides after every set.”
She also said that she learned a lot that she’ll bring back to Calhoun County, including “keeping the energy and not shying down.”
“For me it was definitely a learning experience,” Higgins said. “My coaches helped me with my serve a lot. I just started doing a topspin serve and they just helped me with my toss and stuff, and my contact’s a lot better.”
While she learned a lot about volleyball, she also had plenty of opportunities to learn about Australia.
Higgins and her teammates had the opportunity to tour plenty of places around the area during their trip, including the Sydney Opera House, Sydney Harbour and Bondi Beach.
“We went to Brisbane the last three days, and we went to a lighthouse and it was the best view I've ever seen,” she said of her favorite tourist attraction she visited.
She said that during her time, she got to meet plenty of people from different parts of the country, becoming friends with many Australian volleyball players.
“We did make friends with a few people from northern Australia, they were really sweet,” Higgins said. “There were some from southern Australia that bought us little gifts and souvenirs before we played. They were really fun to talk to and everybody was really sweet, they were so easy to talk to.”
She added that the kindness took her by surprise as soon as she interacted with locals.
“They take care of each other, and if you lost something like you knew no one was gonna take it like you could go back and you would find it,” Higgins said.
