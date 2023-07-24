 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep volleyball: White Plains' Higgins takes volleyball talent to Australia

IMG_5428.jpeg

White Plains' Isabella Higgins played volleyball in the Australia Junior Championships in Sydney, Australia.

 Courtesy photo

After showing that she's one of the top volleyball players in the county last fall, White Plains' Isabella Higgins showcased her high level of volleyball play halfway across the world this summer.

Higgins traveled to Sydney, Australia, at the beginning of July, where she played eight volleyball games across three days in the Australia Junior Championships.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.