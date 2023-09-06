Prep volleyball: Wellborn, Ohatchee, Pleasant Valley, Faith Christian win

Playing at Wellborn on Tuesday, the Panthers defeated Piedmont 25-13, 25-16, 25-9.
Calla Hayes paced the Panthers in kills with nine and served three aces. Anna Odom had six kills. Setters Gracie Lewis and Annalee Rinehard had 13 assists and 12 assists respectively. Lewis added four kills and three aces. Rinehard had one kill and one ace.
Hannah Grubbs and Bentley Bean each contributed two kills. Grubbs served two aces. Libby Smith had one kill. Diana Rodriguez recorded four digs. Destiny Benefield had three digs. Maci Maxwell made two digs and served one ace.
Ohatchee 2, Westbrook Christian 1; Ohatchee 2, Cedar Bluff 0: Ohatchee defeated Westbrook 25-20, 20-25, 15-7 and downed Cedar Bluff 25-8, 25-21 in a tri-match at Rainbow City on Tuesday.
For the day, Rebecca Henderson’s 12 kills and 23 digs led the Indians in both categories. Brent Finn and Mackenzie Luna each downed eight kills. Luna added five digs and Finn had three digs.
Ayla Crook and Alanah Fitch recorded six kills apiece. Fitch, Ohatchee’s setter, added 35 assists, four aces and 20 digs. Crook served three aces and made 13 digs. Savannah Reaves made 19 digs and had three kills. Ellie Carden contributed 17 digs.
Pleasant Valley 3, Ranburne 0: Six Raiders recorded kills as Pleasant Valley opened Class 2A, Area 10 play by sweeping visiting Ranburne 25-12, 25-12, 25-9.
Lily Henry led Pleasant Valley with 14 kills. She also led the Raiders in service aces with five and in digs with 11. Setter Madison Schwabe contributed 29 assists, seven kills and three digs. Ella Parris downed six kills, served four aces and made five digs.
Allie Bryant had the lone block for the Raiders and added five kills, six digs and two aces. Ellie Patterson had four kills and Baylee Willis had two kills. Madi Hay recorded nine digs.
Faith Christian 3, White Plains 0: Visiting Faith Christian downed White Plains 25-19, 30-28, 25-18 on Tuesday.
Ally Folsom led the Lions’ attack with seven kills and six service aces, Serenity Pate had six kills and two blocks. Kaylee Hughes contributed five kills, three aces and five digs to the win. Setter Anna Kate Robertson finished with 17 assists, two kills and five digs.
Cheyenne Rice topped Faith Christian in blocks with five. She added three aces, two kills and three digs. Kayson Cronan’s nine digs were best for the Lions and she served two aces. Sarah Katz made four digs. Hannah Hubbard had one ace and one dig.
