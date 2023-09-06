 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball: Wellborn, Ohatchee, Pleasant Valley, Faith Christian win

High school volleyball teaser
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Playing at Wellborn on Tuesday, the Panthers defeated Piedmont 25-13, 25-16, 25-9.

Calla Hayes paced the Panthers in kills with nine and served three aces. Anna Odom had six kills. Setters Gracie Lewis and Annalee Rinehard had 13 assists and 12 assists respectively. Lewis added four kills and three aces. Rinehard had one kill and one ace.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.