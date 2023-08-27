Prep volleyball: Three Saturday wins improve Oxford to 5-0

Oxford won all three of its volleyball matches Saturday in the annual CaroStrong Invitational at Jacksonville High School. The Yellow Jackets began their day with a 25-13, 25-21 win over Wellborn. Setter Payton Brooks handed out 17 assists in the win over the Panthers.
Outside hitter Mileah Prince led Oxford’s balanced offense with seven kills. Middle hitter Jaslyn Montgomery had six kills, Ava Thomas four kills and Daelyn Bozeman two kills. Jamea Gaston paced the defense with seven digs. Bozeman and Prince each made three digs.
Next, Oxford defeated Sylacauga 25-16, 25-17. Bozeman led in kills with seven and added five digs. Prince ended with three kills and one block. Brooks recorded 11 assists and five digs. Gaston led in digs with 10. Arilyn Pool made six digs and Kaelyn Crossley had four digs.
In their final match Saturday, the Yellow Jackets downed Ohatchee 25-15, 25-14. Gaston again led in digs with 12 saves. Brooks made 10 digs while handing out 14 assists. Thomas led in kills with seven and added two digs. Prince recorded five kills. Bozeman had three kills. Montgomery contributed two kills and two blocks to the win.
The Yellow Jackets opened their season at home Thursday with a tri-match and defeated Jacksonville 25-16, 25-16 and Sylacauga 25-12, 25-20. For the two matches, Brooks recorded 29 assists, 12 digs and four aces. Gaston contributed 16 digs.
Prince led in kills with 11 and Bozeman followed closely with 10 kills. Thomas ended the day with eight kills and four blocks. Prince made two blocks and Montgomery had one block to go with her three kills. Pool had five digs.
