 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep volleyball: Three Saturday wins improve Oxford to 5-0

High school volleyball teaser
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Oxford won all three of its volleyball matches Saturday in the annual CaroStrong Invitational at Jacksonville High School. The Yellow Jackets began their day with a 25-13, 25-21 win over Wellborn. Setter Payton Brooks handed out 17 assists in the win over the Panthers.

Outside hitter Mileah Prince led Oxford’s balanced offense with seven kills. Middle hitter Jaslyn Montgomery had six kills, Ava Thomas four kills and Daelyn Bozeman two kills. Jamea Gaston paced the defense with seven digs. Bozeman and Prince each made three digs.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.