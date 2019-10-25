HUNTSVILLE — Three Calhoun County volleyball teams spent Friday playing to figure out what seed they would take to next week's state volleyball tournament.
Jacksonville won its two games on the day to win the Class 4A North Regional and will be the top seed coming out of the North. Class 5A Alexandria and 1A Donoho dropped regional semifinal matches, but rebounded to take consolation round victories. They'll go into next week as the third seed in their respective classifications.
Two more local teams began regional play, but 2A Ohatchee and 6A Oxford saw their seasons end as the Indians fell to Sand Rock in their regional opener and the Yellow Jackets, one win away from clinching a state tournament spot, fell to Athens in the second round.
Class 4A
Jacksonville: The Golden Eagles made their return to volleyball dominance by knocking off Fairview 25-17, 26-24, 21-25, 25-20 in the Class 4A North Regional semifinals. They continued their run by beating Brooks 25-18, 25-22, 25-23 to win the Class 4A North Regional after dropping only one set in two days.
Jacksonville’s top performers:
—Brenna Stone, 45 kills, 21 blocks, 13 digs
—Kayla Broom, 48 kills, 17 digs, 18 blocks, three aces
—Molly Wilson, 78 assists, five kills, three digs, four aces
Class 5A
Alexandria: After falling to Lawrence County 25-18, 19-25, 25-19, 25-27, 15-13 earlier in the day, the Valley Cubs bounced back to beat Guntersville 25-17, 20-25, 25-19, 25-14 in the consolation round. As a result of the outcome, they will be the third seed out of the Class 5A North Regional at next week’s state volleyball tournament.
Lawrence County, the team Alexandria beat in the 2017 Class 5A state finals, got a small measure of revenge Friday afternoon by knocking the Cubs out of the Class 5A North Regional winners’ bracket and into the consultation rounds.
Alexandria’s top performers:
—Jordan Beason, 26 kills, 26 digs, two aces
—Lexi Weber, 23 kills, 10 blocks, three digs
—Sarah Pelham, 45 digs, three assists
—Anna Johnson, 76 assists, 27 digs, five aces, six digs
Class 1A
Donoho: The Falcons will have the No. 3 seed out of the North after beating Phillips 22-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-16 in the consolation bracket.
In the Class 1A North Regional semifinal, Spring Garden bested Donoho 19-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-21. Both teams won two matches Thursday to lock up state tournament bids.
Donoho's top performers:
—Maggie Miller, 92 assists, two aces, 16 digs
—Mary Marshall Perry, 24 kills, four aces, four digs, three blocks
—Maggie Wakefield, 25 kills, seven blocks
—Lily Grace Draper, 23 kills, seven digs
—Mercy Mangum, 29 kills
Class 6A
Oxford: The Yellow Jackets opened North Regional action with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-19 victory over Clay-Chalkville.
Oxford then saw its volleyball season end in a four-set match against Athens in the quarterfinals 11-25, 25-19, 29-27, 25-21.
Oxford’s top performers:
—Lakijah Brown, 29 kills, five digs
—Cadie Burn, 49 assists, seven digs
—Tanyia McDonald, 14 kills, 13 digs
Class 2A
Ohatchee: The Indians, who came into the Class 2A North Regional as the Area 11 winner, wer bounced from the tournament after dropping a five-set match to Sand Rock 25-10, 27-29, 25-13, 25-27, 15-7. Their season ended at 31-9.
Ohatchee’s top performers:
—Jorda Crook, 13 digs, 12 kills, nine blocks
—Gracee Haynes, 21 digs, seven kills
—Abby Hester, 19 assists, two aces
—Tori Vice, 13 digs, three kills, two blocks