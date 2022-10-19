Prep volleyball: Spring Garden stays alive in super regional, clinches state berth

Spring Garden didn’t lose a set in defeating Waterloo and then Phillips of Bear Creek on Wednesday during the opening day of play in the Class 1A North Super Regional volleyball tournament. The Panthers (38-13) guaranteed themselves a place in the state tournament bracket by winning twice Wednesday in Huntsville’s von Braun Center.
Just where that place will be determined Thursday. The Panthers’ opponent in the 2 p.m. semifinal round will be Addison (41-10). Meek and Covenant Christian meet in the other semifinal match.
“I was very pleased with our focus and effort today. We handled the atmosphere very well! We only have two girls on this team that had played in a regional, so I was very concerned about nerves,” Spring Garden coach Ricky Austin commented in a text to the Anniston Star late Wednesday. “We played very clean in both games! Tomorrow's game with No. 1 ranked Addison will be one of if not the best team we have played all year!”
Spring Garden opened with a 25-17, 25-18, 25-11 win over Waterloo. Ace Austin recorded 12 kills to lead the Panthers’ attack. Raylee Rice made seven kills, Chloe Rule six and Aubrey Sadler four. Rice led in blocks with five and Rule had three blocks. Layla Ingram served four aces and Kristen Lewis had three aces. Avery Stewart contributed 27 assists.
The Panthers downed Phillips 25-14, 25-9, 25-16. Austin pounded down 15 kills. Rule finished with seven kills, Maggie Jarrett five and Sadler four. Steward recorded 30 assists. Rule, Rice and Sadler each had two blocks. Ingram, Jarrett and Sadler each served two aces.