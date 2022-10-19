 Skip to main content
Prep volleyball: Spring Garden stays alive in super regional, clinches state berth

Spring Garden didn’t lose a set in defeating Waterloo and then Phillips of Bear Creek on Wednesday during the opening day of play in the Class 1A North Super Regional volleyball tournament. The Panthers (38-13) guaranteed themselves a place in the state tournament bracket by winning twice Wednesday in Huntsville’s von Braun Center.

Just where that place will be determined Thursday. The Panthers’ opponent in the 2 p.m. semifinal round will be Addison (41-10). Meek and Covenant Christian meet in the other semifinal match.