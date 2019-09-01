SAKS — The Class 6A Hartselle Tigers proved to be the bad girls of the annual Saks Invitational volleyball tournament Saturday. The Tigers were undefeated in six matches to claim the tournament title. Spring Garden, the No. 2 seed in the four-team championship bracket, finished second. No. 3 Ohatchee fell to Spring Garden in the semifinals and Donoho, the No. 4 seed, lost to No. 1 Hartselle in the semifinals.
A late withdrawal from what was expected to be a 10-team field altered Saturday’s schedule but it didn’t cause Hartselle any problems. The Tigers breezed through four preliminary matches by defeating Class 2A Ranburne (25-5, 25-5), Class 1A Coosa Christian (25-13, 25-4), Class 2A Woodland (25-7, 25-8) and Class 3A Saks (25-12, 25-5).
In the championship semifinal round, Hartselle opened with a 25-7 win over Class 1A Donoho after leading 17-1 initially then eliminated the Falcons 25-13. Class 1A Spring Garden fared a little better against Hartselle in the championship match. Hartselle won the opener 25-13. The Panthers overcame an early 3-0 deficit in the second game to lead 5-3, then 8-5, 10-7 and 11-8. Hartselle took the lead at 12-11 and never trailed again — winning the second set and the tournament 25-16.
Spring Garden, now 14-4, was 4-0 in preliminary matches, too. The Panthers defeated Ohatchee (25-14, 25-21), Saks (25-13, 25-18), Donoho (25-20, 25-16) and Ranburne (25-8, 25-13). In the semifinals, Spring Garden bested Ohatchee a second time 25-14, 25-21.
For the day, junior Haleigh Molock led Spring Garden in kills with 33. Alle Jennings had 28 kills and 12 aces. Autumn Sides had 19 kills and Suzie Carter contributed 18 kills. Neely Welsh paced the Panthers in assists with 50. Abbey Steward dished out 33 assists and served 18 aces. Molock had eight digs and Macy Reedy six. Lexie Adkison, Carter and Sides each had three blocks.
Ohatchee opened with its loss to Spring Garden then downed Paul Bryant (25-9, 25-15), Woodland (25-23, 26-24) and Donoho (11-25, 25-15, 16-14). The Indians improved to 6-2 on the season. Freshman Jorda Crook had 32 kills, 12 blocks and eight aces on the day. Bailey Carden, Ohatchee’s lone senior, had 22 kills. Junior Gracee Haynes had 20 kills and classmate Tori Vice had seven kills. Haynes led in digs with 27 and sophomore Rachel Dunaway added 16 digs. Sophomore Millie Rainwater finished with 29 assists and seven aces. Junior Abby Hester added 23 assists.