Prep volleyball: Southside volleyball thinking state championship

SOUTHSIDE — Southside hosted a volleyball play date Monday with seven other teams, including traditional Calhoun County powers Donoho and Oxford.
When almost everyone had played almost everyone else – area opponents Oxford and Gadsden City and Glencoe and Hokes Bluff didn’t play each other – Southside coach Angie Reavis acknowledged the potential state championship buzz around Etowah County for her experienced team.
“I’ve got seven seniors and they have been together a long time,” Reavis began.
The seven are Mallory Brooks, Peyton Burrell, Lexie Graham, Jovi Marble, Madison Shaw, Kathryn Webb and Sarakate Yancey.
“That’s a good chemistry group. They work so well together because they’ve known each other since they were little bitty ‘uns. They just all get along and it took some building to get there,” Reavis said.
At Monday’s play date, six of the seven seniors – one was nursing an injury – appeared to be a well-oiled machine in midseason form. They handled all comers and only Oxford and Good Hope appeared to cause the Panthers to break a sweat.
Reavis, beginning her 27th year teaching and coaching, somewhat downplayed the idea of a state title – but not too much.
“That would be nice but I try not to think in that fashion. I know we’ve got a lot of work to do. We’ve got to continue to work on our blocking and our passing. We need to run some little quicker offensive stuff,” Reavis said.
The Panthers will also have to get past Class 5A, Area 12 foe Alexandria and the Valley Cubs have regularly held state championship aspirations themselves.
“These kids will work. They work because they do want to finish as far as they can or be the best they can be,” Reavis said.
