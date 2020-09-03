Prep volleyball: Saks wins on senior night

Saks won its first home match Thursday, celebrating senior night with a 3-2 victory over Coosa Christian.
The Wildcats (1-5) bounced back from defeats in the first two sets to prevail 24-26, 24-26, 25-16, 25-19, 15-5.
“Our girls were down 2-0 on their senior night and battled back,” Saks coach Tim Beard said. “Being able to overcome adversity and taking your game to a higher level is an important lesson that will help later in the season.”
Saks plays Woodland at Home next Thursday.
Saks’ top performers:
—Senior Jade Daniel, 11 kills
—Senior Aleta Graham, 10 kills
—Senior Desteny Hudson, nine kills
—Senior Sa’Nya Fleming, eight digs
—Junior Kayleigh Thomas, three blocks.