Prep volleyball roundup: Wellborn tops Piedmont, Ranburne; Munford beats Handley

Wellborn hosted Piedmont and Ranburne in a volleyball tri-match Tuesday and improved to 19-13 with a sweep. The Panthers beat Piedmont 25-18, 25-20 and defeated Ranburne 25-11, 25-14.
Calla Hayes recorded 12 kills and one block and Samaura Thomas had 11 kills, five service aces and four digs in leading the Panthers to their wins. Setter Gracie Lewis handed out 77 assists and added eight digs.
Wellborn plays in a tournament at Glencoe on Saturday.
Wellborn’s other top performers:
—Anna Odom, nine kills, five aces.
—Heather Downs, nine kills, 11 digs, two aces.
—Brianna Wyatt, four aces, seven digs, two kills.
—Delane Stephens, 11 digs.
—Kyra Tirban, 10 digs.
Munford 3, Handley 0: Munford beat Handley on Tuesday 27-25, 25-11, 25-19.
Munford’s top performers:
—Ellie Rose Jones, three aces, six kills, two digs.
—Kelsey Goodson, seven kills, one ace.
—Kaylyn Turner, one assist, four kills.
—Laken Morgan, one dig.
—Kyleigh Hurst, one ace, 20 assists, two kills, six digs.
—Kirsten Rogers, one ace, six digs.
—Abigail Daniel, one ace, four digs.
—Mekiah Mosley, three assists, 15 digs.
—Anijah Gladden, one ace, 10 kills, nine digs, one block.
—Kambrya Meadows, one kill, one dig.