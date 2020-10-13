Prep volleyball roundup: Short-handed Oxford stunned by Pell City

Fourth-seeded Pell City stunned top-seeded Oxford 25-20, 17-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-13 in the opening round of the Class 6A, Area 13 volleyball tournament.
The Yellow Jackets lost seven players because of COVID-19 protocols before the game.
“We had a player test positive and then through contract tracing, we had to sit out other players,” Oxford athletics director Larry Davidson said.
Any other players who were within six feet of the infected player for more than 15 minutes had to sit.
That turned out to be four starters and three other key contributors and left Oxford with just eight players for the match.
“We learned some life lessons out there today,” Davidson told the team afterward. “We could have forfeited, but nobody even thought about canceling or not showing up.
“Winning does not always make you a winner in life. Sometimes, it is how you react to adversity and how you perform under rough circumstances and you showed tonight that you are winners in life.”
Short-handed, the Yellow Jackets lost the first set 25-20. It was tied at 14-14, before the Panthers pulled away with five straight points.
Oxford bounced back to win the second set 25-17 and the third set 25-20. The Yellow Jackets trailed 17-13, but rallied to win 12 of the next 15 points and take the third set.
Pell City broke loose from a 9-9 tie to roar to a 25-17 win in the fourth set
It was a nail-biter in the fifth set as the score was tied at each of the first seven points in the set. The Panthers pulled away 11-7, but the Jackets fought back and trailed 13-12 after a kill by Ashley Paulson. At 14-13, Pell City’s Kaylean Fluker spiked a winner.
Oxford’s top performers:
—Kara King, nine kills
—Abbie Mitchell, six kills
—Adrianna Curry, 43 assists
Class 2A, Area 8
Steady defense and a big hitting night from Mckenzye Ivey carried Ranburne to a 25-6, 25-13, 25-13 win over Randolph County in the Class 2A, Area 8 volleyball tournament championship match at Ranburne on Tuesday.
As Area 8 winner, the Bulldogs will host the runner-up from Area 2 in a sub-regional game Friday. Geneva County of Hartford was the regular-season champion in Area 2. Houston County, Cottonwood and Abbeville are the other teams in Area 2. Friday’s winner then moves to the South Regional tournament on Oct. 21.
Ranburne’s top performers:
—Ivey, 11 kills, four digs
—Auburn Rollins, four kills, four aces, five digs
—Blair Forsyth, four kills
—Emilee Lambert, eight aces, seven digs
—Autumn Phillips, two kills
—Julianna Merrill, 14 digs
—Crimson Rollins, eight digs
—Destiny Hill, four digs
Class 3A, Area 11
Piedmont advanced to Saturday’s sub-regional round of the state volleyball postseason as the runner-up in Class 3A, Area 11. At the Area 11 tournament Tuesday, the Bulldogs defeated the team representing Ohatchee 25-20, 25-5, 25-20. Ohatchee’s varsity team was ordered to quarantine for two weeks Monday when a player tested positive for COVID-19.
As Area 11 runner-up, Piedmont will play a sub-regional match Saturday at the Area 13 tournament winner. Susan Moore was the regular-season champion in Area 13. Holly Pond was second, Brindlee Mountain third and J.B. Pennington fourth.
Armoni Perry, and Lele Ridley each had five kills to lead Piedmont’s balanced offense against Ohatchee. Z’Hayla Walker had four kills and Reese Franklin had three. Jaycee Glover recorded 18 assists. Walker led in digs with eight and in blocks with two. Ridley, Franklin and Glover each made five digs. Jenna Calvert had three digs and Perry two. Franklin served three aces, Ridley two and Calvert one.
In the Area 11 title match, regular-season winner Pleasant Valley defeated Piedmont 25-18, 25-12, 25-19. Perry had eight kills, Ridley six, Walker two and Franklin two. Ridley and Walker each recorded two blocks. Glover had 16 assists. She and Ridley each made three digs.
