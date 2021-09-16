Prep volleyball roundup: Pleasant Valley sweeps White Plains, Cleburne County

PLEASANT VALLEY — A young Pleasant Valley team swept White Plains 25-11, 25-23 and Cleburne County 25-23, 25-14 on Thursday.
With no seniors and two juniors, the Raiders improved to 9-9 on the season. Their top performers:
—Lily Henry, 12 kills, six digs, two blocks.
—Rylee Haynes, 19 kills, 13 assists, seven digs.
—Allie Bryant, 11 kills, 17 assists, 10 digs, one block.
—Maddie Schwabe, three kills, one assist, 15 digs.
Munford sweeps: Munford beat Lincoln 25-12 , 25-22 and Fayetteville 25-22, 25-22. The victory over Lincoln was Munford’s first in six years.
Top performers for Munford (16-12):
—Kaylyn Turner, four kills, two blocks.
—Ellie Rose Jones, three aces, one assist, eight kills, two digs.
—Kelsey Goodson, one kill, three digs.
—Kyleigh Hurst, one ace, 27 assists, one kill, nine digs.
—Kirsten Rogers, one ace, 22 digs.
—Mekiah Mosley, six digs.
—Layla Tyus, five kills, one block.
—Jessica Anderson, two kills.
—Anijah Gladden, one ace, nine kills, 11 digs.
—Kambrya Meadows, one dig.