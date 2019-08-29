Pleasant Valley split a pair of volleyball matches Thursday, falling to Sand Rock 25-21, 25-17 and beating Cherokee County 25-16, 25-23.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers:
—Leah Patterson, eight digs, two blocks
—Mattie Glass, six assists
—Karmyn Sparks, 14 kills, two blocks
—Rylee Hayne, seven kills, 17 assists, eight aces, 10 digs
—Madison Borders, five aces
Alexandria 3, Etowah 0: At Attalla, Alexandria opened Class 5A, Area 12 play by crushing Etowah. The scores were 25-3, 25-7, 25-12. Nine players contributed kills in the victory, led by outside hitter Jordan Beason with six. TyShica Woodgett and Lexi Weber each recorded five kills. Kandyn Blankenship had three kills. Kylie Jordan, Blakeley Mobbs and Madison Wallace contributed two kills apiece. Kaylee Smith and Crossley Sparks each made one kill.
Other top performances for Alexandria:
—Sparks, 12 assists, two aces
—Anna Johnson, 10 assists
—Sarah Pelham, five digs, four aces
—Wallace, three aces
—Jordan, two aces
—Weber, two blocks