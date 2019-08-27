Pleasant Valley won a five-set thriller Tuesday night, knocking off Saks 24-26, 25-11, 21-25, 25-13, 15-12.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers:
—Leah Patterson, 13 kills, five digs, two aces
—Mattie Glass, 14 assists, eight kills
—Karmyn Sparks, 20 kills, three blocks
—Allie Bryant, seven digs, three aces
—Rylee Haynes, 19 assists, 13 kills
Alexandria 3, Wellborn 0: At Wellborn onTuesday, Alexandria extended its winning streak to four matches by sweeping a three-of-five match from the Panthers. The Valley Cubs won 25-11, 25-21, 25-8. Madison Wallace and Lexi Weber each had eight kills to pace the Cubs.
Other top performers for Alexandria:
—Kandyn Blankenship, six kills, eight digs, two aces
—Anna Johnson, 22 assists, six aces
—Blakeley Mobbs, four kills
—Sarah Pelham, 16 digs
—Crossley Sparks, three aces, four assists
Alexandria 2, Cedar Bluff 0; Alexandria 2, Donoho 1: At Donoho on Monday, Alexandria opened the tri-match with a 25-21, 25-18 victory ofer Cedar Bluff then downed Donoho 24-26, 30-28, 15-7. Weber and Jordan Beason each had 11 kills for the day. Johnson dished out 43 assists.
Other top performers for Alexandria:
—Pelham, 19 digs
—Beason, 11 digs
—Weber, five blocks
Jacksonville 3, Oxford 2: Jacksonville defeated Oxford on Monday 25-21, 26-24, 22-25, 20-25, 15-9.
Oxford’s top performers:
—Brittany Davis, 12 digs, two aces
—Tanyia McDonald, 16 digs, 11 kills
—Lakijah Brown, 21 kills
—Shania Vincent, 13 digs, four kills, two aces, six blocks
—Aumaria Lindsey, five digs, six kills
—Cadie Burn, 31 assists, nine digs