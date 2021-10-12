Prep volleyball roundup: Pleasant Valley closes regular season with win over Donoho

PLEASANT VALLEY — Rylee Haynes amassed 21 kills, 26 assists and 29 digs, and Pleasant Valley ended the regular season by beating Donoho 25-21, 24-26, 17-25, 25-14, 15-11 on Tuesday.
The Raiders play host to the Class 3A, Area 11 tournament Thursday. Top-seeded Pleasant Valley will play No. 4 Weaver at 3 p.m., and No. 2 Ohatchee will play No. 3 Piedmont at 4:30 p.m.
The championship is at 6 p.m. First-round winners advance to super-regional play next week in Huntsville.
Pleasant Valley’s other top performers Tuesday:
—Lily Henry: nine kills, one ace, 21 digs, five blocks.
—Allie Bryant: 11 kills, 24 assists, 27 digs, one block.
—Maddie Schwabe: 17 kills, 21 digs, two blocks.
—Haylie Lee: 21 digs.
—Rebekah Gannaway: three kills, one assist, 27 digs, two blocks.
Munford advances: In the Class 4A, Area 7 tournament at Cleburne County, Munford beat Handley 25-17, 25-13, 25-16 to advance to regional play then lost to Cleburne County 25-17, 25-15, 25-18 in the final.
Cleburne County also advances to regional play next week.
Munford’s top performers:
—Kaylyn Turner: 12 kills, two digs, five blocks.
—Ellie Rose Jones: two aces, 11 kills, four digs, four blocks.
—Kelsey Goodson: two aces, one assist, six kills, eight digs.
—Kyleigh Hurst: one ace, one kill, 40 assists, six digs.
—Kirsten Rogers: one ace, 17 digs.
—Mekiah Mosley: one ace, one assist, 19 digs.
—Layla Tyus: two kills, one block.
—Anijah Gladden: four aces, 16 kills, 10 digs.
—Kambrya Meadows: one kill.