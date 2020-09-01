Prep volleyball roundup, Pleasant Valley, Alexandria, Jacksonville pick up wins

Pleasant Valley won for the sixth time in seven matches this year as the Raiders swept Wellborn 25-19, 25-16, 25-13 on Tuesday.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers:
—Leah Patterson, 14 kills, seven digs, two blocks, three aces
—Lily Henry, eight kills, three digs, two aces
—Mattie Glass, five kills, eight digs
—Allie Bryant, 11 digs, two assists
—Rylee Haynes, four kills, nine digs, three aces, 24 assists
—Tori Turner, two kills, three digs, six blocks
Alexandria sweep: Playing at Donoho on Tuesday, Alexandria swept a tri-match. The Valley Cubs beat Ohatchee 25-16, 25-22 and downed Donoho 25-21, 25-23. A balanced attack carried Alexandria past Donoho. Seven Cubs recorded at least two kills. Alexandria hosts Lincoln and Southside in a tri-match Thursday. Ohatchee travels to Pleasant Valley for an area match Thursday.
Alexandria’s top performers against Donoho:
—Anna Johnson, two kills, 19 assists, eight digs, two aces
—Sarah Pelham, 13 digs, two assists
—Jordan Beason, seven kills, seven digs
—Kandyn Blankenship, four kills, five digs, two aces
—Blakeley Mobbs, four kills, two blocks
—TyShica Woodgett, three kills
—Rylee Gattis, three kills, two blocks
—Kaylee Smith, two kills, eight digs, two aces
Alexandria’s top performers against Ohatchee:
—Beason, nine kills
—Johnson, 17 assists, two kills, two aces
—Blankenship, five kills, four digs
—Pelham, 11 digs
—Smith, five digs
Jacksonville tops Oxford: The Golden Eagles beat the Yellow Jackets 25-10, 18-25, 25-18, 25-11 on Tuesday.
Oxford (8-7) will travel to Piedmont on Thursday.
Oxford’s top performers:
—Lakijah Brown, 10 kills, six digs
—Cadie Burn, nine assists, four digs
—Adrionna Foster, eight assists
—Ari Curry, nine digs
—Aametria Wilson, five digs
—Javanti Moore, four kills