Prep volleyball roundup: Oxford picks up three wins

Oxford scored a trio of volleyball wins Thursday and swept six straight sets in the process.
The Yellow Jackets beat Lincoln 25-23, 25-17, Shelby County 25-18, 25-13, and Westminster Christian 25-12, 25-18.
Oxford (13-9) will play again Saturday at the Champions Sports Academy tournament.
Oxford’s top performers:
—Lakijah Brown, 23 kills, nine digs, six aces
—Ariana Curry, seven digs
—Adrionna Foster, 25 assists
—Cadie Burn, 22 assists
—Aametria Wilson, 11 digs
—Javanti Moore, six kills, five blocks
Saks 3, Woodland 0: Saks got the victory at home, rallying from a 14-9 deficit in the first set to sweep Woodland 25-18, 25-21, 25-17.
Saks’ top performers:
—Jade Daniel, four kills
—Sa’Nya Fleming, four digs, four blocks, four aces
—Aleta Graham, four kills, four digs
—Desteny Hudson, three kills
—Kayleigh Thomas, three kills, three aces, four blocks
—Destanee Bonness, four assists, two aces
Saks improved to (2-5) and plays Saturday in the White Plains Invitational.
Alexandria, Pleasant Valley pick up wins: At Alexandria, the Valley Cubs opened with a 25-16, 25-20 win over Pleasant Valley. Pleasant Valley (7-3) then defeated Geraldine in three sets, winning the first set 25-20, losing the second 25-23 and winning the deciding third set 15-9 on a kill from the middle by Tori Turner. Geraldine defeated Alexandria 25-19, 21-25, 16-14 to complete the tri-match. Alexandria led 14-11 in the third set before the Bulldogs scored the final five points.
Alexandria’s top performers against Pleasant Valley:
—Jordan Beason, 10 kills, six digs
—Anna Johnson, 14 assists, six digs
—Sarah Pelham, seven digs
—Kaylee Smith, six digs
—TyShica Woodgett, four blocks, four kills
Alexandria’s top performers against Geraldine:
—Johnson, 19 assists, 10 digs
—Beason, 12 kills, nine digs
—Pelham, 15 digs
Pleasant Valley’s top performers:
—Leah Patterson, 16 kills, 17 digs
—Turner, 11 kills, three blocks
—Lily Henry, eight kills, seven digs
—Mattie Glass, seven kills, 11 digs
—Rylee Haynes, 27 assists, 17 digs, three aces
—Allie Bryant, 29 digs
—Maddie Schwabe, three aces