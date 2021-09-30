You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep volleyball roundup: Oxford knocks off Pleasant Valley, Weaver

  • Comments
PV tri-match

Weaver's Americus Conner sets up the ball in front of Oxford's Jaslyn Montgomery during a AHSAA volleyball match at Pleasant Valley. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

PLEASANT VALLEY — Oxford will head into the Calhoun County volleyball tournament on a good note.

The Yellow Jackets swept a tri-match at Pleasant Valley on Thursday, beating Weaver 25-12, 25-9 and Pleasant Valley 18-25, 25-19, and 27-25.

The county tournament starts Saturday at Alexandria High School, Alexandria Middle School and Weaver High School. Oxford, the No. 8 seed, will open against No. 9 Weaver at Alexandria High School.

Top performers for Oxford (17-15) on Thursday:

—Kara King: five digs, 11 kills.

—Ashlyn Burns: 12 assists, 10 digs,

—Cohlee Boone: nine digs.

—Ashely Paulson: 16 digs, five assists.

—Abbie Mitchell: 20 kills, 14 digs.

—Mileah Prince: seven kills.

—Shay Montgomery: six kills.

—Jamea Gaston: 26 assists

PV tri-match

Pleasant Valley's Rylee Haynes spikes the ball over Weaver's Nevaeh Hawkins during a AHSAA volleyball match between Pleasant Valley and Weaver at Pleasant Valley. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

Pleasant Valley (14-13) will have the county’s No. 4 seed and open play Saturday at Alexandria High School against an opponent to be determined. The Raiders’ top performers against Oxford on Thursday:

—Lily Henry: eight kills, nine digs, two blocks.

—Ryleen Haynes: 10 kills, 15 assists, 18 digs, two aces.

—Allie Bryant: eight kills, 13 assists, 20 digs.

—Maddie Schwabe: 12 digs, two aces, one kill.

Jacksonville 3, Cherokee County 0: Jacksonville won in area play, sweeping Cherokee County 25-13, 25-9, 25-18. Jacksonville’s top performers:

The No. 3 seed in the county tournament, the Golden Eagles will play Saturday at Alexandria Middle School against an opponent to be determined.

Jacksonville’s top performers Thursday:

—Molly Wilson: two aces, seven kills, 14 assists, five digs.

—Caitlin Clark: five aces, four kills, 12 digs.

—Aly Harris: one assist, eight kills, five blocks, one assist, four digs.

—Camryn Stone: one ace, three kills, one block, one assist, three digs.

—Tori Moses: four assists, 18 digs.

2021 Calhoun County volleyball tournament schedule

Saturday

(At Weaver High School)

Ohatchee vs. White Plains, 10 a.m.

Alexandria vs. Ohatchee/White Plains, noon

Semifinal, 2 p.m.

(At Alexandria High School)

Saks vs. Jacksonville Christian, 8 a.m

Oxford vs. Weaver, 10 a.m.

Piedmont vs. Saks/JCA winner, 10 a.m.

Donoho vs. Oxford/Weaver winner, noon

Pleasant Valley vs. Piedmont/Saks/JCA, noon

Semifinal, 2 p.m.

(At Alexandria Middle School)

Faith Christian vs. Wellborn, 10 a.m.

Jacksonville vs. Faith /Wellborn winner, noon

Monday

(At Pete Mathews Coliseum)

Championship, 7 p.m.

Tags