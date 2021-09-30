Prep volleyball roundup: Oxford knocks off Pleasant Valley, Weaver

PLEASANT VALLEY — Oxford will head into the Calhoun County volleyball tournament on a good note.
The Yellow Jackets swept a tri-match at Pleasant Valley on Thursday, beating Weaver 25-12, 25-9 and Pleasant Valley 18-25, 25-19, and 27-25.
The county tournament starts Saturday at Alexandria High School, Alexandria Middle School and Weaver High School. Oxford, the No. 8 seed, will open against No. 9 Weaver at Alexandria High School.
Top performers for Oxford (17-15) on Thursday:
—Kara King: five digs, 11 kills.
—Ashlyn Burns: 12 assists, 10 digs,
—Cohlee Boone: nine digs.
—Ashely Paulson: 16 digs, five assists.
—Abbie Mitchell: 20 kills, 14 digs.
—Mileah Prince: seven kills.
—Shay Montgomery: six kills.
—Jamea Gaston: 26 assists
Pleasant Valley (14-13) will have the county’s No. 4 seed and open play Saturday at Alexandria High School against an opponent to be determined. The Raiders’ top performers against Oxford on Thursday:
—Lily Henry: eight kills, nine digs, two blocks.
—Ryleen Haynes: 10 kills, 15 assists, 18 digs, two aces.
—Allie Bryant: eight kills, 13 assists, 20 digs.
—Maddie Schwabe: 12 digs, two aces, one kill.
Jacksonville 3, Cherokee County 0: Jacksonville won in area play, sweeping Cherokee County 25-13, 25-9, 25-18. Jacksonville’s top performers:
The No. 3 seed in the county tournament, the Golden Eagles will play Saturday at Alexandria Middle School against an opponent to be determined.
Jacksonville’s top performers Thursday:
—Molly Wilson: two aces, seven kills, 14 assists, five digs.
—Caitlin Clark: five aces, four kills, 12 digs.
—Aly Harris: one assist, eight kills, five blocks, one assist, four digs.
—Camryn Stone: one ace, three kills, one block, one assist, three digs.
—Tori Moses: four assists, 18 digs.
2021 Calhoun County volleyball tournament schedule
Saturday
(At Weaver High School)
Ohatchee vs. White Plains, 10 a.m.
Alexandria vs. Ohatchee/White Plains, noon
Semifinal, 2 p.m.
(At Alexandria High School)
Saks vs. Jacksonville Christian, 8 a.m
Oxford vs. Weaver, 10 a.m.
Piedmont vs. Saks/JCA winner, 10 a.m.
Donoho vs. Oxford/Weaver winner, noon
Pleasant Valley vs. Piedmont/Saks/JCA, noon
Semifinal, 2 p.m.
(At Alexandria Middle School)
Faith Christian vs. Wellborn, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville vs. Faith /Wellborn winner, noon
Monday
(At Pete Mathews Coliseum)
Championship, 7 p.m.