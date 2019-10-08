Oxford High’s volleyball team scored a pair of wins Tuesday, beating Etowah 25-8, 25-14 and Alexandria 25-20, 11-25, 15-7.
The Yellow Jackets improved to 20-16 and won’t play again until Saturday.
Oxford’s top performers:
—Brittany Davis, 14 digs
—Arianna Curry, 12 digs
—Tanyia McDonald, eight digs, nine kills
—Lakijah Brown, 10 kills
—Shania Vincent, seven kills, nine digs
—Aumaria Lindsey, 10 kills
—Cadie Burn, six digs, 34 assists
Pleasant Valley 2, Faith Christian 1; Pleasant Valley 2, Saks 0: The Raiders streaked past Faith Christian 25-22, 18-25, 15-10 and Saks 25-10, 25-18 on Monday.
—Leah Patterson, 14 kills, eight digs, three blocks
—Mattie Glass, 10 kills, nine digs
—Karmyn Sparks, 12 kills, three blocks
—Allie Bryant, 12 digs
—Rylee Haynes, five kills, 39 assists, nine digs, three blocks
—Maddie Schwabe, five kills, six aces, 12 digs