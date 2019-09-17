Ohatchee opened Class 2A, Area 11 play with a 25-11, 25-14, 25-18 win over Gaston.
The Indians improved to 16-3 on the season.
Ohatchee’s top performers:
—Jorda Crook, 16 kills
—Bailey Carden, six kills, six aces
—Gracee Haynes, five kills, four aces
—Tori Vice, five kills
—Gracie George, five kills
—Abby Hester, 21 assists
Weaver 3, Pleasant Valley 1: Weaver defeated Pleasant Valley 21-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-23 Tuesday night.
Weaver’s top preformers:
—Haley Homesley, eight kills, two digs, three aces
—Kayleigh Hindsman, five kills, two digs
—Rylee Hewitt, eight assists, 10 digs
—McKenna Flynn, four kills, nine digs
—Marlee Wells, eight assists, six digs
—Makayla Lilio, 19 digs, two aces
—Madison Atchley, four digs
—Keelie Leach, eight digs, two aces
Alexandria 2, Oxford 0; Alexandria 2, Pell City 0; Oxford 2, Pell City 0: Alexandria defeated Oxford 25-8, 25-21 and Pell City 25-9, 25-15 Tuesday night. The Yellow Jackets defeated Pell City 25-10, 25-16.
The Valley Cubs improved to 23-6 on the season. Oxford improved to 14-9 and hosts Albertville on Thursday.
Alexandria’s top performers:
—Jordan Beason, 20 kills, 11 digs
—Lexi Weber, seven kills, four digs, three blocks, three aces
—Madison Wallace, four kills, three digs, three blocks
—TyShica Woodgett, six kills
—Sarah Pelham, 17 digs
—Anna Johnson, 42 assists, 13 digs, three aces
—Kandyn Blakenship, six kills, six digs
—Kaylee Smith, two kills, six digs
Oxford’s top preformers:
—Brittany Davis, 14 digs
—Lakijah Brown, nine kills
—Shania Vincent, six digs, five kills, three aces
—Lisa Montgomery, seven kills
—Aametria Wilson, eight digs, two aces
—Cadie Burn, 20 assists
—Aumaria Lindsey, eight kills
White Plains 2, Saks 1; Sacred Heart 2, White Plains 0: White Plains hosted a tri-match Monday, losing to Sacred Heart 25-13, 25-19 and defeating Saks 25-7, 20-25, 15-11. Sacred Heart also beat Saks 25-20, 25-18.
White Plains’ top performers:
—Gracie Morgan, 13 kills, two blocks, seven digs, two aces
—Kassidy Ledbetter, nine kills, two blocks
—Allison Arenth, eight kills, five blocks
—Natalie Pinto, 17 assists, three digs
—Reece Roberts, 11 assists, three digs,
—Lily Ponder, four kills
—Ashlyn Cryer, three kills
—Callyn Martni, three kills
—Emma Ponder, five digs, four aces
—Peyton Helms, five digs
—Morgan Huckaby, five digs