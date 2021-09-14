Prep volleyball roundup: Jacksonville, Pleasant Valley pick up wins

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville turned the tables after falling 15-25 in the first set, sweeping the next three 25-17, 25-10, 25-13 to win an area match over Cherokee County on Tuesday.
The Golden Eagles’ top performers:
—Molly Wilson: six kills, two aces, 14 assists, six digs.
—Caitlin Clark: seven kills, seven digs.
—Aly Harris: 10 kills, three blocks.
Pleasant Valley 3, Pell City 0: Pleasant Valley beat Pell City 25-16, 25-21, 25-22. The Raiders’ top performers:
—Rylee Haynes: 19 kills, 12 assists, 15 digs.
—Allie Bryant, seven kills, 20 assists, six digs, five aces.
—Maddie Schwabe, 16 digs, two kills, two aces, two blocks.
—Baylee Willis, five blocks.
Oxford falls to 9-11: The Yellow Jackets fell to Southside 20-25, 20-25, 15-25 in an area match and lost to Pelham 17-25, 14-25. Oxford’s top performers:
—Ashlyn Burns: eight digs.
—Cohlee Boone: 15 digs.
—Ashely Paulson: 20 digs.
—Abbie Mitchell: 16 kills, 10 digs.
—Shay Montgomery: six kills, four blocks.
—Adrionna Foster: 17 digs, 22 assists.
Munford 3, Handley 1: The Lions won an area match over Handley, defeating the Tigers 25-16, 22-25, 25-11, 25-22.
Munford improved to 14-11 on the season and 1-1 in area matches.
Munford’s top performers:
—Kaylyn Turner, eight kills, two blocks.
—Ellie Rose Jones, nine kills, six aces, six digs.
—Kelsey Goodson, three kills, two aces, 10 digs.
—Kyleigh Hurst, three kills, one ace, 26 assists, five digs.
—Kirsten Rogers, four aces, two assists, 10 digs.
—Mekiah Mosley, one kill, one assist, 16 digs.
—Layla Tyus, two kills.
—Anijah Gladden, 12 kills, three aces, eight digs.