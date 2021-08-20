Prep volleyball roundup: Donoho, Jacksonville win season openers

Donoho opened its volleyball season Thursday by sweeping Weaver, 25-15, 25-15, 25-10.
The Falcons’ top performers:
—Naira Rehman 20 digs, three aces.
—Sam Wakefield 24 assists, three aces.
—Lily Grace Draper, nine kills, five digs.
—Maggie Wakefield, six kills, 11 digs, one ace, one block.
—Mary Marshall Perry, five kills, three aces, one block.
—Yana Osovska, four kills.
Jacksonville 3, Sylacauga 0: At Sylacauga, Jacksonville opened its season by downing the Aggies 25-16, 25-14, 25-21. Caitlin Clark and Aly Harris had big nights on offense for the Golden Eagles with 16 kills apiece. Harris added five service aces and Clark recorded a team-high 12 digs. Setters Molly Wilson and Abby Wilczek had 19 assists and 10 assists respectively. In addition to her 10 assists, Wilczek served two aces. Wilson, Chloe Fuller and Camryn Stone each had two kills.
On defense, Harris and Stone recorded three blocks apiece. Tori Moses had nine digs, Harris four digs, Wilczek three and Fuller two. Moses also had two assists.