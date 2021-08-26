Prep volleyball roundup: Alexandria, Wellborn, Donoho, Oxford, Munford and Spring Garden pick up wins

Alexandria scored eight points in a row to roar back from behind and complete a tri-match sweep of Fort Payne and Ramsay on Thursday. The Valley Cubs (6-3) trailed the final set against Ramsay 18-24 before going on the game-ending streak.
Alexandria beat Ramsay 27-25, 26-24 after beating Fort Payne 25-16, 25-23.
The Valley Cubs’ top performers against Ramsay:
—Kailey Dickerson, four digs, four kills.
—Kandyn Blankenship, three kills, four digs.
—Blakeley Mobbs, four kills.
—Lexi Weber, nine kills, three blocks.
—Crossley Sparks, two kills, 16 assists, three blocks.
—Devan White, six digs, three aces.
—Ava Johnson, three digs.
Alexandria’s top performers against Fort Payne:
—Dickerson, five kills, four digs.
—Mobbs, three kills, five digs.
—Webber, seven kills, two digs, two blocks, two aces.
—Sparks, 11 assists, two digs.
—Chloe Gattis, five digs.
—Brie Troup, three kills.
Wellborn sweeps: The Panthers swept a tri-match, beating Weaver 25-17, 25-12 and White Plains 23-25, 25-15,15-11.
Top performers for Wellborn against Weaver:
—Anna Odom, five kills.
—Keivianna Crumb, five kills.
—Heather Downs, four kills.
—Calla Hayes, three kills.
—Gracie Lewis, 22 assists.
—Delana Rodriguez, eight digs.
—Diana Rodriguez, four digs.
Wellborn’s top performers against White Plains:
—Lewis, three aces, 21 assists, six digs.
—Hayes, three kills.
—Odom, four kills.
—Crumb, three kills.
Donoho 3, Ohatchee 0: Donoho improved to 10-0 with a victory at Ohatchee, 25-11, 25-14, 25-15.
Donoho’s top performers:
—Lily Grace Draper, five digs, seven kills, four aces.
—Maggie Wakefield, seven digs, 11 kills, five blocks.
—Mercy Mangum, four digs.
—Mary Marshall Perry, five kills, five blocks.
—Sam Wakefield, seven digs, 19 assists, three aces.
—Naira Rehman, nine digs.
—Ayesha Siddiqua, three digs, five aces.
Oxford splits: Oxford picked up its first victory of the season while splitting a tri-match, falling to Southside 9-25, 15-25, 12-25 and beating Etowah 22-25, 25-10, 15-13.
Top performers for Oxford (1-6):
—Shay Montgomery, 12 kills.
—Mileah Prince, six kills.
—Ashley Paulson, 12 digs, three aces.
—Adrionna Foster, 33 assists, three aces.
—Cohlee Boone, six digs.
—Chaci Whitfield, three kills.
—Kara King, four kills, two digs.
Oxford will play Monday at White Plains.
Munford sweeps: The Lions improved to 5-0, beating Winterboro 25-22, 25-16 and Talladega County Central 25-5, 25-5.
Munford’s top performers:
—Kaylyn Turner, 11 kills.
—Kirsten Rogers, 18 assists, three digs.
—Ellie Rose Jones, nine aces, eight kills, two digs.
—Kelsey Goodson, eight aces and two digs.
Munford will play in the Faith Christian Green & Gold Slam this weekend.
Spring Garden 3, Cedar Bluff 0: Abbey Steward dished out 23 assists in the Panthers’ 25-14, 25-13, 25-14 victory over Cedar Bluff.
Spring Garden’s other top performers:
—Alle Jennings, seven kills.
—Neely Welsh, six kills, two aces, two digs.
—Suzie Carter, five kills.